Five-Year-Old Campaign To Curb Low-Value Care Shows Disappointing Results

The Choosing Wisely campaign, started by the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation, hasn't gained traction with physicians.

Modern Healthcare: Low-Value Care Persists Five Years Into Choosing Wisely Campaign

The Choosing Wisely campaign, which launched five years ago, hasn't curbed the widespread use of low-value services even as physicians and health systems make big investments in the effort, a new report found. The analysis, released Tuesday in Health Affairs, said a decrease in unnecessary healthcare services "appear to be slow in moving" since the campaign was formed in 2012. The report found that recent research shows only small decreases in care for certain low-value services and even increases for some low-value services. (Castelluci, 10/24)

Politico Pro: Choosing Wisely Campaign Failing To Attract Physician Attention

Doctors are mostly unaware of the Choosing Wisely campaign, created in 2012 to get them to stop ordering unnecessary and harmful procedures and prescriptions, according to a study in Health Affairs released Tuesday. Surveys by the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation, which started the program, found that awareness of Choosing Wisely had increased from 21 percent of physicians in 2014 to 25 percent in 2017. (Allen, 10/24)

