Fla. Medical Board Becomes First In US To Seek Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

The guidance drew backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates and medical experts, NBC News reported. Protesters outside the meeting yelled "Shame!" and held a "die-in."

NBC News: Florida Medical Board Votes To Ban Gender-Affirming Care For Transgender Minors

Florida’s medical board is the first in the country to pursue such a rule, but Florida is among a wave of states where officials have attempted to restrict gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. By the end of Friday’s five-hour meeting, protesters began yelling “Shame!” at the board members, and some of them staged a “die-in” in the lobby of the Orlando International Airport, where the meeting was held. (Yurcaba, 10/29)

Modern Healthcare: Providers Cut Gender-Affirming Care Amid Political, Violent Threats

Clinics that specialize in gender-affirming services have historically been the main sources of support for LGBTQ patients amid shifting laws and public opinion. As demand for LGBTQ-inclusive health services has increased in recent years, major institutions have expanded the care they provide to this population. (Hartnett and Devereaux, 10/28)

On medical debt —

Axios: Arizona Tests A Progressive Take On Medical Debt Relief

An Arizona ballot initiative addressing medical debt collection could provide an important test next week of whether a populist progressive approach to health care costs can fly in conservative-led states. (Reed, 10/31)

Axios: The Case For Redefining "Never Events" For Hospitals

When is it acceptable for a hospital to send debt collectors after low-income patients? The answer should be "never," argues a new article published in JAMA Health Forum. (Reed, 10/28)

In other health care industry news —

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: After Weeks Of Drama, Disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center To Close

The doors to Atlanta Medical Center in downtown will be locked at 12 a.m. Tuesday, ending a century of health care for the poor at that site and leaving city and state officials still searching for a way to continue caring for nearby residents. (Thomas, 10/31)

The Colorado Sun: Medicaid Denials For Colorado Children With Severe Disabilities Set Off Panic

Parents of children with medical needs so severe they need round-the-clock nursing care at home are in “sheer panic” as the state Medicaid program notified them this fall that their services have been denied or reduced. (Brown, 10/28)

KHN: ‘Fourth Trimester’ Focus Is Pushed To Prevent Maternal Deaths

For several weeks a year, the work of nurse-midwife Karen Sheffield-Abdullah is really detective work. She and a team of other medical investigators with the North Carolina public health department scour the hospital records and coroner reports of new moms who died after giving birth. These maternal mortality review committees look for clues about what contributed to the deaths — unfilled prescriptions, missed postnatal appointments, signs of trouble that doctors overlooked — to figure out how many of them could have been prevented. (Dembosky, 10/31)

KHN: Open Enrollment For Marketplace Health Plans Is Soon. Here’s What You Need To Know

It’s fall again, meaning shorter days, cooler temperatures, and open enrollment for Affordable Care Act marketplace insurance — sign-ups begin this week for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2023. Even though much of the coverage stays the same from year to year, there are a few upcoming changes that consumers should note this fall, especially if they are having trouble buying expensive policies through their employer. In the past year, the Biden administration and Congress have taken steps — mainly related to premiums and subsidies — that will affect 2023 coverage. Meanwhile, confusion caused by court decisions may trigger questions about coverage for preventive care or for abortion services. (Appleby, 10/31)

KHN: Journalists Talk Medicare And Public Health Infrastructure

KHN’s chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the future of Medicare on Newsy’s “The Why” on Oct. 20. ... KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed her reporting on public health infrastructure and health equity in rural America on San Diego State University’s “If I Could Change One Thing” podcast on Oct. 26. (10/29)

