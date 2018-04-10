Flint Children To Undergo In-Depth Health Screenings As Part Of Legal Settlement

The agreement settles a part of a lawsuit that accused education officials of not properly screening and evaluating children in Flint to determine if they needed special education services following the city's water crisis.

Reuters: Flint School Children To Be Screened For Effects Of Lead After Agreement

School children in Flint, Michigan, will receive screening and in-depth health assessments to measure the effects of lead-tainted drinking water on their ability to learn, under a more than $4 million legal agreement reached on Monday. The agreement partially settled a federal lawsuit related to a water crisis in Flint that drew international attention and prompted dozens of other civil lawsuits and criminal charges against former government officials. (Dobuzinskis, 4/9)

Detroit Free Press: Flint Water Crisis: Up To 30,000 Kids To Get Screened For Lead Effects

As part of the settlement, the State of Michigan will pay $4.1 million to cover the cost of the screenings, according to lawyers for the plaintiffs, which include more than a dozen children and parents. The screening could impact between 25,000 and 30,000 school-age children, as well as younger children who may have been exposed. "It's a win for our kids," said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, director of the MSU-Hurley Pediatric Public Health Initiative, who is already leading an effort to identify children and adults exposed to lead and get them connected to any resources they may need. (Higgins, 4/9)

And in other news —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Barrett: Paint Remains The Primary Source Of Lead Poisoning For Kids

Paint remains the primary source of lead poisoning for Milwaukee children, Mayor Tom Barrett said Monday.And he again accused the paint industry of trying to shift the blame to contaminated water in an effort to create a controversy over the city's lead pipes — and avoid tens of millions of dollars in settlements or court judgments. (Spicuzza and Bice, 4/9)

