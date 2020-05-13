Flood Of New Genome Research Brings Long-Awaited Hope For Treatment Of Sickle Cell Disease
After receiving little attention for decades, more than two dozen studies using CRISPR genome editing are being presented this week on sickle cell, the most common inherited blood disorder, Stat reports. Other public heath news reports on remote heart monitoring, risks for pregnant mothers who smoke or drink, and a link between sugary drinks and cardiovascular disease.
Stat:
Genome Editing Therapies End Research Drought For Sickle Cell
The newest publicly traded genome editing company, Beam Therapeutics, has gotten one of its experimental sickle cell therapies to produce high levels of healthy hemoglobin in lab mice, it plans to announce at the (virtual) annual meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy on Wednesday, paving the way for human trials. Beam’s is one of more than two dozen sickle cell studies being presented at ASGCT. The intense activity is a dramatic turnaround: Although sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder, with an estimated 100,000 patients (mostly of African descent) in the U.S., for decades it received less scientific attention and funding support than other genetic diseases. (Begley, 5/12)
Stat:
Remote Heart Monitoring Could Become Tech’s Next Big Target
It was a shift that began long before the pandemic: Tech companies, health providers, and patients alike were increasingly looking to remote devices like miniature electrocardiograms and blood pressure cuffs connected to the internet that let clinicians keep tabs on care from afar. Now, with virtual care emerging as a safer alternative to in-person care, remote heart monitoring tools may be having a breakout moment. (Brodwin, 5/13)
CNN:
Drinking Or Smoking While Pregnant Affects Newborn Brain Development
If you're stressed or wanting to enjoy virtual happy hour with friends while pregnant, having a glass of wine every so often may seem like a relaxing plan. But that behavior runs counter to a study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open. Researchers found drinking or smoking of any level while pregnant — from low to high, and even if you quit early — influenced the brain development of the mothers' newborns. (Rogers, 5/12)
CNN:
Sugary Drinks Linked To Cardiovascular Disease
Even one serving daily of a sugary soft drink is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease. That's according to a new study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association. In the study, researchers cataloged answers from about 106,000 women who filled out a food questionnaire. The survey included questions about how often they drank sweetened beverages, including sodas, sports drinks and sweetened bottled waters. (Prior, 5/13)