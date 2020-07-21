Florida And California Trending In Different Directions
Cases in Florida continue to escalate while stats indicate California may be stabilizing. Meanwhile, CNN examines how progress in California so quickly reversed since Memorial Day.
Reuters:
Florida COVID-19 Cases Soar Again, California Sees Surge Stabilize
The coronavirus pandemic raged in Florida on Monday as the state reported more than 10,000 new infections for a sixth day in a row, but California saw improvement, with cases and hospitalizations beginning to stabilize after a surge. Florida has become the epicenter of the latest COVID-19 surge, prompting the state’s teachers union to sue Republican Governor Ron DeSantis over his plan to reopen schools for in-class instruction. (Trotta and Whitcomb, 7/20)
CNN:
California Went From Bending The Curve To A Major Coronavirus Surge. What Happened?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom told his citizens,"You have bent the curve." But then Memorial Day came around. By early June the numbers started creeping back up. The seven- day average for daily coronavirus cases totaled more than 2,600. Then they skyrocketed. ... By July 13, Newsom ordered the shutdown of bars, indoor dining, movie theaters, wineries and some other businesses across the state again. So what went wrong? (Sidner and Kravarik, 7/21)