Florida Governor Approves Money-Saving Bill Eliminating Medicaid Retroactive Eligibility For Another Year

For non-pregnant adults, coverage will only go back to the beginning of the month they apply for Medicaid instead of a 90-day period before they apply. News on Medicaid is also from Georgia.

Health News Florida: Medicaid Retroactive Eligibility Plan Approved

A move to eliminate a 90-day Medicaid retroactive eligibility period will continue for at least another year. As he signed a $90.98 billion state budget Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis also approved a related bill that deals with numerous issues, including Medicaid retroactive eligibility. Under normal Medicaid regulations, patients are able to receive coverage for a 90-day period before they apply for Medicaid. (6/24)

Georgia Health News: Enrollment Drops, Eligibility Snags And Cyber-Errors In Benefit Programs Spark Concern

Georgia Medicaid and PeachCare saw a drop of 20,000 kids last year, a recent report found. Food stamp use has fallen in the state as well, continuing a steady drop since 2013. The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which aids pregnant women and families with dependent children, hit a six-year low in Georgia recipients in the state’s 2018 fiscal year. And a child care assistance program has plunged in enrollment. (6/24)

