Florida Shatters COVID Case Record Reported In A Single Day By Any State
Florida's Sunday report of 15,299 new coronavirus cases broke the largest single-day increase of any state. The previous mark of 12,274 came from New York on April 4.
The New York Times:
Florida Breaks U.S. Coronavirus Record For Most New Cases In A Day
Florida on Sunday reported the highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases by any state since the start of the pandemic, with more than 15,000 new infections, eclipsing the previous high of 12,274 recorded in New York on April 4 amid the worst of its outbreak. (De Freytas-Tamura, Rojas and Fink, 7/12)
NPR:
Florida Smashes U.S. State Record Of Daily New Cases: More Than 15,200
Sunday's number exceeds New York's peak of more than 12,200 new cases in one day back in April, when it was the epicenter of the outbreak. Despite the uptick in cases, many entities are continuing or resuming operations. On Saturday, as the state reported more than 10,000 new cases, two of Disney World's four area parks reopened to the public. The others are expected to open on Wednesday. (Treisman, 7/12)
Politico:
Florida Reports 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases, Smashing National Record
In responding to the new numbers, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has continued its messaging strategy of putting them in a positive light, an approach that has increasingly drawn criticism as Florida has emerged as one of the biggest virus hot spots in the world. “Florida COVID positive cases decline for a third day in a row to 11.25% despite a record 142,981 tests results returned in a single day,” tweeted DeSantis’ communications director, Helen Aguirre Ferré, using a figure that includes those who have been tested multiple times. “Average age of those testing positive also decreased: 38 years old.” (Dixon and Sarkissian, 7/12)
CNN:
Florida's Virus Record Exemplifies Growing Disaster Of Early State Openings
Florida's staggering new single-day US state record of coronavirus cases underscores how the aggressive opening strategy championed by President Donald Trump and allied governors is turning into one of the worst political and economic calls in modern history. The Sunshine State recorded more than 15,000 new infections on Sunday — the highest number of new cases in a single day by any state — as the pandemic raged across southern and western heartlands including Texas, Georgia and Arizona. The surge came two months after many states, disregarding government guidelines, opened up bars, gyms, hair salons and other businesses. (Collinson, 7/13)
In related news —
Politico:
DeSantis Downplayed New York Help His Aides ‘Very Much Appreciated’
Florida will start getting shipments this weekend of an antiviral drug that has shown signs of helping severely ill Covid-19 patients — cargo senior aides scored in part from New York just as Gov. Ron DeSantis was publicly dismissing the state's help, emails show. (Sarkissian and Gronewold, 7/11)
CNN:
Disney Won't Give You A Picture From Your Ride If You Don't Wear A Mask
The magical world of Disney has implemented quite a few changes as the Magic Kingdom Park reopened to visitors in Florida this weekend. In addition to wearing mouse ears, all guests ages two and older will be required to wear face coverings in the park. (Chen and Silverman, 7/13)