Flu Activity High In At Least 25 States, CDC Data Show
Levels are "very high" in seven states and Washington, D.C. Axios says CDC data also show the flu season is hitting harder and earlier than in previous years. AP reports that several California hospitals have had to erect tents to cope with overflow patients.
Axios:
CDC: Flu Activity "Very High" In 7 States And Washington D.C.
At least 25 U.S. states or territories recently have had "very high" or "high" rates of influenza activity, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data suggests this year's flu season is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier than in previous years, especially in the south. (Knutson, 11/13)
AP:
California Hospitals Erect Tents To Cope With Rise In Flu
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. (11/12)
Health News Florida:
Influenza Cases Are Overwhelming Tallahassee Memorial's Emergency Rooms
Last year, COVID was stressing the area's health care system. This year, it seems old-fashioned influenza is back with a vengeance. Maybe it's because fewer people are wearing masks and social distancing nowadays. But Megan Dunaway, assistant nurse manager at Tallahassee Memorial's Northeast emergency room, said flu cases have returned big time. (Flanigan, 11/10)
In updates on RSV —
The Boston Globe:
‘We’re In Uncharted Territory’: Doctors Warn Of Spike In Children Hospitalized With RSV
Pediatric intensive care unit beds at Massachusetts General for Children were operating at 150% capacity on Thursday, as cases of RSV continued to overwhelm regional hospitals. (Bartlett, 11/10)
Indianapolis Star:
RSV: Surge Of Respiratory Illnesses Fill Children's Hospitals
The Indiana Hospital Association has issued a rare plea asking the public to do their part to help quell the spread of disease. These measures include getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu, practicing good hygiene, wearing a mask when necessary and exercising patience if visiting an emergency room. (Rudavsky, 11/14)
Also —
CBS News:
Doctors Urge COVID-19 And Flu Vaccines Ahead Of Holidays, As Flu Cases Surge
As hospitals and emergency rooms fill up amid a surge of flu cases, doctors are warning people to get vaccinated for that and COVID-19, especially ahead of the holiday season. The flu is already hitting hard, with 22 states and Washington, D.C., reporting high levels of activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Villafranca, 11/11)