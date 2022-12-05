Flu At ‘High’ Level In Nearly Every State, With Hospitalizations On The Rise

Thanksgiving week saw the number of people admitted to the hospital for flu nearly double. And RSV remains another big contributor to the respiratory illnesses plaguing the U.S.

NBC News: Flu Hospitalization Rate Nearly Doubled During Thanksgiving Week, CDC Reports

The number of people hospitalized with flu nearly doubled during Thanksgiving week — 19,593 compared to 11,378 people admitted to the hospital the week prior. Of the people hospitalized with flu, most were aged 65 or older. (Edwards, 12/2)

Bloomberg: Flu Hospital Admissions Skyrocket, Worst Since 2009 Season

This year’s outbreak is so far most severe for adults ages 65 and older, who are being admitted at the highest rates seen this early in the season since at least 2009, according to CDC data. Small children are also being hit harder than other age groups, with hospitalization rates climbing to 28.4 per 100,000 children ages 4 and under. (Muller and John Milton, 12/2)

Axios: Worst Flu Outbreak In More Than A Decade Spikes Hospitalizations

Public health experts say that masking and other pandemic precautions largely kept influenza at bay over the past two years and disrupted its seasonal spread. But the return to pre-pandemic life has left us "immunologically naïve" and more susceptible to infections. (Bettelheim, 12/5)

Across the U.S., flu and RSV are wreaking havoc on hospitals —

Anchorage Daily News: Hospital Pediatric Units Around Alaska Are Packed As Flu, RSV Make Rounds

“All the hospitals are full of sick, wheezing kids,” said Dr. Matt Hirschfeld, a pediatrician at Alaska Native Medical Center who sits in on daily, statewide hospital calls focused on pediatric care capacity. (Berman, 12/4)

Los Angeles Times: California Reporting Very High Flu Levels, Among Worst In U.S.

The California Department of Public Health classifies all of Southern California as having high flu levels, while Central and Northern California are rated moderate. Flu is the reason for nearly 4% of hospitalizations each week at Kaiser’s Northern California facilities, the highest in any of the prior four flu seasons. (Lin II, 12/3)

AP: New Mexico Issues Public Health Order Amid RSV Case Surge

New Mexico health officials are mandating hospitals revert to a “hub-and-spoke” model to ensure patients get the care they need amid an alarming rise in respiratory infections among children. The New Mexico Department of Health announced the public health emergency order Thursday as hospitals continue to be stretched thin by pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. It calls for hospitals to work cooperatively to manage their resources and transport patients to where they can get the most appropriate level of care. (12/2)

: Oklahoma Seeing High Rates Of Flu Positivity, RSV Cases Slowing

The state had relatively mild flu seasons for the last few years, likely due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions. But with safety measures like masking now tossed to the wayside, the flu and other respiratory viruses kept at bay are circulating once again. (Branham, 12/3)

AP: Indiana Governor Out Of Hospital After Pneumonia Treatment

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has returned home after being hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia, his office said Saturday. The 54-year-old Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia after going to a doctor on Thursday believing he was ill with the flu, according to his press secretary, Erin Murphy. (12/3)

