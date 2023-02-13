Flu Level Stays Low, But 100 US Children Have Now Died From It

And separately, cases of norovirus are happening across the country, and in Detroit one school had to close due to an outbreak among students and staff.

CIDRAP: US Flu Activity Remain Low, But Kids' Deaths Pass 100

After an early surge, flu activity remained low nationally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its weekly update. But the addition of 9 more flu-related pediatric deaths put the country over the 100 mark for the current influenza season. (Schnirring, 2/10)

On norovirus —

AP: Suburban Detroit School Closed Due To Norovirus Outbreak

Classes at a suburban Detroit school have been cancelled due to an outbreak of the norovirus among students and staff. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Livonia shut down Wednesday, WXYZ-TV reported Friday. Norovirus is contagious and causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and fever. (2/10)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID In California: Norovirus Cases Spread Amid Relaxed Protocols

A substantial number of norovirus outbreaks are contributing to rapidly increasing cases of stomach flu across the U.S. More than 15% of laboratory tests are coming back positive, the highest figure since March, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some regions, such as the Midwest are even harder hit, with a positivity rate of 19.4%. Between August and January, there were 225 norovirus outbreaks among the 14 states that participate in the agency’s reporting program, compared with 172 outbreaks over the same period in 2021. (Vaziri, 2/10)

On avian flu —

NBC News: As Bird Flu Hits Mammals, Scientists On Alert For Mutations

Hundreds of wild sea lions in South America, a farm of minks in Europe, and more than 58 million poultry birds have died. All of these animals fell victim to the impact of avian influenza — a virus rapidly circulating the globe, killing wild and domesticated animals, disrupting ecologies and hampering the food supply. (Bush, 2/11)

The Denver Post: Bird Flu Infects Colorado Mountain Lion, Black Bear And Skunk, All Now Dead

Three animals in Colorado, each of them now dead, tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza that’s sweeping across the country, state wildlife officials said in a release. The H5N1 variant of the bird flu is ravaging bird populations across the world. Mammals, including humans, can also catch it. (Swanson, 2/10)

USA Today: Bird Flu And Humans: Will Avian Influenza Become A Pandemic?

As health officials continue to track and manage one of the largest bird flu outbreaks in recorded history, the virus is beginning to spill over into mammals – including humans. While human infections are still few and far between, health experts say it only takes one perfect combination of mutations for the virus to cause widespread transmission among the human population. (Rodriguez, 2/10)

On mad cow disease and hemorrhagic fever —

Reuters: Spain Detects A Case Of Atypical Mad Cow Disease, WOAH Says

Spain has detected atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in a dead cow in the northwestern region of Galicia, the World Organization for Animal Health said on Friday. ... The case, which was isolated, "didn't enter the food chain and so didn't represent any risk for public health or require any preventive health measure", the Galicia's regional health service said on its website. (2/10)_

Reuters: Equatorial Guinea Quarantines 200 After Unknown Hemorrhagic Fever Deaths

Equatorial Guinea has quarantined more than 200 people and restricted movement after an unknown illness causing hemorrhagic fever killed at least eight people, Health Minister Mitoha Ondo'o Ayekaba said on Friday as the government races to test samples. ... "We are trying to quickly as possible rule out the known hemorrhagic fevers we know in the region such as Lassa or Ebola," Ayekaba told Reuters by telephone. (Atabong, 2/10)

