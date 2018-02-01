Flu’s Severity Forces Emergency Rooms, Urgent Care Centers To Expand Treatment Areas

Because the number of patients has skyrocketed across the U.S., hospitals are revamping procedures: setting up second emergency rooms, postponing elective surgeries and turning away visitors. Meanwhile, Georgia reports its first pediatric fatality from this season's flu.

The Wall Street Journal: To Deal With A Flu Onslaught, Emergency Rooms Expand Into Waiting Rooms And Hallways

Emergency departments across the U.S. have been slammed in recent weeks by an onslaught of flu visits, forcing hospitals to devise new spaces to house patients, to restrict visitors and to postpone elective surgeries. Visits to hospital emergency departments, urgent care centers and other outpatient clinics by people with flu symptoms have been skyrocketing for several weeks. As of mid-January, such visits had surpassed every flu season except 2009-10, when a new flu strain caused a global pandemic. The dominant strain this season, H3N2, is particularly virulent, and the vaccine isn’t very effective against it. (Toy, 2/1)

The Associated Press: Coroner: Teen Is First Flu-Related Child Death In Georgia

A Georgia county coroner says a 15-year-old girl is the state's first flu-related child death this season. Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk told news outlets that Kira Molina died Tuesday at an Atlanta hospital. He says the Newnan High School student had initially tested negative for the flu upon developing symptoms last week, but was found unresponsive on Sunday. She was hospitalized in Newnan and then airlifted to Atlanta. (2/1)

Georgia Health News: Flu Death Toll In Georgia Rises To 37; First Pediatric Fatality Reported

Georgia’s number of influenza-related deaths has now reached 37, and state health officials say that the brutal flu season may not yet have peaked. ...The deaths, up from the 25 total reported Friday, include a child who was between ages 12 and 18, Public Health officials said Wednesday. (Miller, 1/31)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription