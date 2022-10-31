Focus Falls On Health Experts On Twitter, After Elon Musk Bought It
Twitter has become a vital tool for many health organizations, Modern Healthcare reports, playing a role in marketing, information dispersal, and more. The San Francisco Chronicle asks if covid experts will stay on Twitter after its purchase by Elon Musk.
Modern Healthcare:
Elon Musk Owns Twitter. Should Healthcare Organizations Be Worried?
Twitter is an important tool for many healthcare organizations, and has helped transform the industry's marketing strategies since its founding in 2006. Health systems, insurers and others use the platform to reach consumers and disperse information. (Hudson, 10/28)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Will COVID Experts Stay On Twitter? Here’s What UCSF’s Wachter Says
UCSF Department of Medicine chair Dr. Bob Wachter, a prominent voice on Twitter for his COVID expertise, tweeted on Saturday that he is “staying put for now” on the platform despite concerns in the wake of Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase. (Hwang, 10/30)
In related news about verified health news on Twitter —
CNET:
Twitter Reportedly Plans To Charge $20 A Month For Verified Accounts
The blue tick is seen by some as a status symbol. To qualify, accounts must be "notable, authentic and active." That includes accounts of government officials; people representing prominent brands; news organizations and journalists; activists; celebrities; athletes and others. They're also fairly rare. In 2021, on 360,000 accounts, or 0.2% of Twitter's monetizable daily active users, were verified. (Musil, 10/30)