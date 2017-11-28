Following Court Ruling, Arkansas Terminates Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid Funding Again
A panel in August vacated a preliminary injunction against the state's 2015 decision to cut off funds. A full court earlier this month said it would not reconsider that decision.
Arkansas Again Cuts Off Medicaid Funds To Planned Parenthood
Arkansas has again cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, the state's Department of Human Services said Monday, following a court ruling upholding the state's decision to defund the group over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group. DHS spokeswoman Amy Webb said the state terminated the group's status as a Medicaid provider last week after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision formally took effect. (DeMillo, 11/27)
N.H. Lawmakers Recommend Pharmacists Prescribe Birth Control
New Hampshire could become one of just a few states that allows birth control pills to be prescribed by pharmacists. A commission appointed by the state legislature voted unanimously last week to endorse the idea. (Ganley and McIntyre, 11/27)