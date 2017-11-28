Following Court Ruling, Arkansas Terminates Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid Funding Again

A panel in August vacated a preliminary injunction against the state's 2015 decision to cut off funds. A full court earlier this month said it would not reconsider that decision.

The Associated Press: Arkansas Again Cuts Off Medicaid Funds To Planned Parenthood

Arkansas has again cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, the state's Department of Human Services said Monday, following a court ruling upholding the state's decision to defund the group over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group. DHS spokeswoman Amy Webb said the state terminated the group's status as a Medicaid provider last week after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision formally took effect. (DeMillo, 11/27)

In other women's health news —

New Hampshire Public Radio: N.H. Lawmakers Recommend Pharmacists Prescribe Birth Control

New Hampshire could become one of just a few states that allows birth control pills to be prescribed by pharmacists. A commission appointed by the state legislature voted unanimously last week to endorse the idea. (Ganley and McIntyre, 11/27)

