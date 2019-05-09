Following In The Footsteps Of Other Retail Giants, Walmart Raises Minimum Age To 21 To Buy Tobacco Products

Walmart will also no longer sell “fruit- and dessert-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems” and other devices for vaping. The decision comes amid a national push by states and federal officials, as well as Congress, to curb teens' consumption of tobacco products.

The New York Times: Walmart Raises Minimum Age To Buy Tobacco Products To 21

Starting in July, people under the age of 21 will no longer be able to buy tobacco products from Walmart or Sam’s Club stores in the United States. Walmart Inc. announced on Wednesday that it would be raising the minimum age for buying the products on July 1, making it the latest retailer to make changes regarding tobacco sales to minors. Walmart’s move comes after a letter from the Food and Drug Administration last month that requested it to submit a plan to end illegal tobacco sales to minors. (Garcia, 5/8)

The Hill: Walmart Raises Age To Buy Tobacco To 21

“We unequivocally acknowledge that even a single sale of a tobacco product to a minor is one too many, and we take seriously our responsibilities in this regard,” Walmart’s U.S. Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer John Scudder said in the letter. The retailer said it would double down on disciplinary action against employees who fail to verify customers’ ages, including possible termination. Walmart also said it would employ virtual reality technology in its age-verification training to allow employees to train under a variety of possible scenarios on the job. (Axelrod, 5/8)

The Hill: Dem Senator Calls On McConnell To Endorse Bipartisan Bill To Raise Smoking Age To 21

The lead Democratic sponsor of bipartisan legislation to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21 called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday to co-sponsor the bill rather than introduce his own. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said the legislation, which is supported by many major public health groups, is the best way to ensure minors are protected from the harms of tobacco. (Weixel, 5/8)

