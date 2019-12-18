Following Inquiries, Border Patrol Reverses Decision To Refuse Entry To 7-Year-Old With Congenital Illness

The girl was born with colon problem and global activists say that she was “at great risk of possible systemic infection.” Border agents can exempt migrants from “vulnerable populations," which has in practice included people with serious illnesses.

The Associated Press: In Reversal, Border Agents Allow Sick 7-Year-Old To Enter US

A 7-year-old child who is unable to contain her own waste due to a congenital illness and who had been refused entry to the United States three times was finally allowed into the country Tuesday, after U.S. border agents exempted her and her mother from the Trump administration's “Remain in Mexico” policy. The reversal came after U.S. Customs and Border Protection received inquiries from The Associated Press and other media about the case. (Merchant, 12/17)

In other immigration news —

Los Angeles Times: California Leads The Country In Meth And Fentanyl Border Seizures By CBP

More than 60% of methamphetamine seized by Customs and Border Protection across the country came through California ports, according to data from the federal agency. During fiscal 2019, which ended Sept. 30, CBP agents in California seized more than 80,000 pounds of methamphetamine at the border. That figure accounted for 63% of all methamphetamine seized by CBP agents nationwide this year and represented a 66% increase from the amount seized in California in the last fiscal year. (Solis, 12/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription