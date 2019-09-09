Following Tumultuous Week, Governor And California Lawmaker Reach Agreement On Vaccination Bill

Some of the amendments sought by Gov. Gavin Newsom at the 11th hour would significantly weaken the bill, authored by state Sen. Richard Pan, but other changes would bring new scrutiny to exemptions written by doctors who have faced disciplinary action. The changes would include Newsom's proposal to grandfather in all existing medical exemptions before Jan. 1.

Los Angeles Times: California Vaccine Bill Exemption Rules Agreed To By Newsom And Lawmakers

The author of a bill to clamp down on school vaccine exemptions agreed to scale back parts of it under a deal reached Friday with Gov. Gavin Newsom following a chaotic week of negotiations. But their pact was quickly met with fierce opposition from protesters who had hoped the governor’s apprehension signaled trouble for Senate Bill 276. (Gutierrez, 9/6)

The Associated Press: California Lawmaker, Governor Reach Deal On Vaccine Bill

Democratic state Sen. Richard Pan of Sacramento amended a companion bill to reflect the governor's wishes, days after lawmakers sent Newsom a bill cracking down on doctors who sell fraudulent medical exemptions. Pan said in a statement he appreciates Newsom's commitment to sign the bill and the amendments, which he says will "ensure we maintain the community immunity needed to protect our kids." (Thompson, 9/6)

Sacramento Bee: California Vaccine Law Wins Gavin Newsom’s Support

“These amendments clarify legal and administrative processes in SB 276 in order to ensure medical providers, parents, school administrators and public health officials know the rules of the road once it takes effect,” Newsom spokesman Nathan Click said in a statement. “The governor will sign SB 276 once the companion legislation has passed both houses.” (Wiley, 9/6)

San Francisco Chronicle: Deal Clears Path For California Vaccine-Exemption Crackdown

Pan and Newsom struck a deal in June on a measure to grant state public health officials the authority to review medical exemptions at schools where fewer than 95% of students are vaccinated. It also let the state review exemptions written by doctors who have granted five or more waivers in a calendar year. State officials could revoke exemptions that it finds to be fraudulent or inconsistent with medical guidelines. That bill was headed to the governor’s desk earlier this week when Newsom announced that he believed it needed additional amendments. (Koseff, 9/6)

Vaccination news comes out of New York as well —

The Wall Street Journal: New Measles Vaccination Law Means No Prom, Sports Or Classmates For Some Students

One mother pulled her children out of school this fall to avoid vaccinating them and drafted their 73-year-old grandmother to watch them all day. Another working parent stays up late scouring the internet for curricula for home schooling. And a high-school senior begged her local school board on Thursday to ask the state to delay imposing its new ban on religious exemptions for vaccination requirements. (Brody and West, 9/8)

