For First Time In 17 Years, US Executes Federal Inmate
Daniel Lewis Lee was put to death by lethal injection early Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute, Indiana, after the Supreme Court cleared the way.
The Wall Street Journal:
U.S. Executes First Federal Inmate Since 2003
The Trump administration Tuesday morning carried out the first federal execution since 2003, after a divided Supreme Court rejected inmate claims that using pentobarbital for lethal injections would be unconstitutional. (Bravin and Gurman, 7/14)