For Overworked Primary Care Physicians, Concierge Medicine Can Feel Like Breath Of Fresh Air

Concierge medicine is essentially a contract in which the patient pays an annual retainer to the physician. The model, which is becoming more popular, allows the patients more time with doctors and lets the doctors focus on about eight to ten patients a day instead of upwards of thirty.

Richmond Times-Dispatch: 'Back To The Future' Of Health Care: With A Higher Price Tag, Concierge Medicine Offers Patients Unique Care

