For People Who Make Just Too Much For Subsidies, Health Law Premiums Can Eat Up Large Portion Of Income

Many people receive subsidies to help pay for their insurance, but there's a small group of people who make too much money. That, combined with the fact that plans can charge three times as much to older adults as younger ones, has created a vulnerable section of the country who struggle to pay for their coverage.

The Washington Post: ACA Premiums Rising Beyond Reach Of Older, Middle-Class Consumers

The sweeping health-care law created nearly a decade ago to put insurance within reach of more Americans has left significant holes in the ability of older, middle-class people to afford coverage, particularly in rural areas, according to a new analysis. Sixty-year-olds with a $50,000 income must pay at least one-fifth of what they earn for the least expensive premiums for health plans in Affordable Care Act marketplaces across a broad swath of the Midwest, the analysis shows. In much of the country, those premiums require at least one-sixth of such people’s income. (Goldstein, 3/5)

