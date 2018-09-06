For Pregnant Women, Counting Baby’s Number Of Kicks Can Be Difference Between Life And Death

Campaigns geared toward reducing stillborn deaths impress upon to-be-mothers the importance of the baby's movements while in the womb.

Stateline: Counting Kicks To Prevent Stillbirths

Campaigns based on the Iowa model have been launched in Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas and Missouri, the last two just this year and both with state financing. Emily Price, executive director of Count the Kicks, the nonprofit behind the campaign, said there are plans for launches by the end of the year in Alabama and Ohio. Many doctors have long urged pregnant women to pay attention to fetal kicks. But too many physicians still rely on what they glean from routine office visits, even though waiting for the next scheduled appointment may be too late, according to Jason Collins, a Louisiana obstetrician who has practiced for 30 years and has studied stillbirths. (Ollove, 9/6)

The New York Times: Diet And Exercise May Stem Weight Gain Of Pregnancy, But Should Begin Early

For years, maternal health experts have worried about a troubling statistic: More than half of all pregnant women in America are overweight or obese when they conceive, putting them and their children at a higher risk of developing diabetes and other health problems. So about a decade ago, the federal government launched a multimillion-dollar trial to see whether diet and exercise could help overweight women maintain a healthy weight during their pregnancies and potentially reduce their rate of complications. (O'Connor, 9/6)

The New York Times: Assisted Reproductive Technologies May Pose Heart Risks For Babies

Children born by assisted reproductive technologies may be at risk for high blood pressure in adolescence, Swiss researchers report. Previous studies in both animals and humans have suggested that conception by assisted technology is associated with premature aging of the vascular system. One result of this may be hypertension. (Bakalar, 9/5)

