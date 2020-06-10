For Some Health Experts, Negative Consequences Of Racism Exceed Virus Risk For Protesters

Despite months of warning people to socially distance and stay inside, some doctors and public health experts support the protesters. "Racism is a public health crisis,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong tells the Los Angeles Times. In other news on the protests: dangerous police tactics, infections in the National Guard, transportation to and from the protests, and more.

Los Angeles Times: Despite Coronavirus, Experts Back Protests For Health Reasons

Any type of large gathering brings a risk of spreading the coronavirus. Yet a number of health experts are supporting protests being held nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd. Why is that? Many health experts note that racism is the root cause of longstanding public health disparities that date back to the founding of the United States. (Lin and Shalby, 6/9)

The New York Times: Where Protesters Go, Street Medics Follow

When Safa Abdulkadir, a first-year medical student at the University of Minnesota, attended a protest in Minneapolis in response to the killing of George Floyd, she had no intention of putting her medical knowledge to use. It was May 26, one day after Mr. Floyd was killed, and although Ms. Abdulkadir was attending the demonstration as a protester, she made a point of wearing her white lab coat, a common symbol of medical professionals and students. “I went more as a sign that there is someone in the medical community who is here supporting the cause,” Ms. Abdulkadir said. “I wanted my people to feel as though I was there and supporting them, and feel my presence.” (Grillo, 6/9)

Kaiser Health News/Politifact: Barr Says Police Didn’t Use Chemical Irritants To Clear Area By DC Church. They Did.

On a Sunday morning news show, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said federal officers used no chemical irritants to disperse a crowd of people near a Washington, D.C., church President Donald Trump was due to visit. Appearing on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” Barr said the U.S. Park Police and Secret Service used “standard crowd control” methods during the June 1 action. Host Margaret Brennan reminded him that the Park Police had said chemical irritants were used. (Greenberg, 6/10)

Reuters: D.C. National Guard Responding To Protests Test Positive For Coronavirus

Some Washington D.C. National Guard troops have tested positive for the coronavirus after being deployed to the city to respond to protests over the death of an African-American man in police custody, the military said on Tuesday. About 1,300 D.C. National Guard troops were sent to the capital to back law enforcement during demonstrations that erupted over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after being pinned beneath a white officer’s knee for nearly nine minutes. (6/9)

NBC News: Washington, D.C., National Guardsmen Test Positive For COVID-19

"National Guard personnel are social distancing and use of PPE measures remained in place where practical throughout the entire National Guard support to assist local and federal law enforcement responding to the civil unrest in the District of Columbia," the branch said in a statement. "All Guardsmen who are suspected to be at high risk of infection or have tested positive for COVID-19 during demobilization will not be released ... until risk of infection or illness has passed." (Kube, 6/9)

The Washington Post: Ridership Surges From Protests And Region’s Reopening Prompt Metro To Tweak Coronavirus Recovery Plan

Spurred in part by the surge in ridership from last weekend’s protests, Metro has tweaked its pandemic recovery plan to add capacity on trains and buses as the Washington region continues its reopening. Metro is in the “stabilization” phase of its coronavirus recovery plan, operating about 35 percent of normal service. The transit agency doesn’t plan to increase service significantly until school is back in session this fall, when service could be at 75 to 80 percent, officials said. (George, 6/9)

Dallas Morning News: Dallas Will Open Pop-Up Coronavirus Testing Site For Protesters

Protesters who have taken to the streets of Dallas and North Texas suburbs to rally against police brutality and racism qualify for a federally subsidized coronavirus test.A pop-up testing site near American Airlines Center is expected to open Wednesday for protesters to walk up to get tested, a spokeswoman for Parkland Health & Hospital System said. (Garcia, 6/9)

Dallas Morning News: Texas Lawmakers Welcome ‘Surge’ In COVID-19 Testing For Minorities, But Say More Is Needed

After harsh criticism that Texas is not doing enough to test minority communities for COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday an effort to expand testing in underserved areas and communities with high minority populations. Abbott said the effort was part of the state’s ongoing push to work with local governments, public health officials and emergency management offices to identify places that need additional testing and rapidly increase that capacity. (Barragán, 6/10)

CNN: Why A Wellness Routine Is Your Top Priority Amid Protests And The Pandemic — And How To Start

As states gradually reopen even as the pandemic wears on, many of us are concerned about our health and well-being. Especially now, with some continuing to stay at home and social distance while others join the throngs at nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, it may even be a priority. From state to state, the loosening of restrictions vary, and within our local communities, the reality is that not only do people have different ideas on what constitutes social distancing but for many others still, in the face of racial inequality, the desire to create social change far outweighs the potential risk of spreading or catching the virus. (Drayer, 6/9)

The Hill: CrossFit CEO Steps Down After Furor Over George Floyd Remarks

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman announced his resignation Tuesday following uproar over comments he made about George Floyd, the unarmed black Minneapolis man whose death has sparked a wave of protests throughout the country. "On Saturday, I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members. Since I founded CrossFit 20 years ago, it has become the world’s largest network of gyms. All are aligned in offering an elegant solution to the vexing problem of chronic disease," Glassman said in a statement. "I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too important to jeopardize," he added. (Budryk, 6/9)

