For The 7th Time, House Democrats Try Bill To Protect Federal Abortion Rights
The Women's Health Protection Act, which would enshrine federal abortion rights and protect interstate travel for care, was introduced in the House for the seventh time. The bill is unlikely to advance in the Republican-controlled chamber.
USA Today:
House Democrats Introduce Bill That Would Enshrine Federal Abortion Rights
House Democrats on Thursday reintroduced the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine federal abortion rights, among other protections to abortion access. The bill, re-introduced in the House for the seventh time, would legally protect providing and accessing abortion care nationwide for patients and abortion providers. It also includes proposed protections for interstate travel for abortion care, as well as for people who assist others in accessing abortion care. (Fernando, 3/30)
The Guardian:
Jeffries To The GOP: 'Back Up Off The Women Of America'
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries kicked off the press conference introducing the Women’s Health Protection Act by taking aim at “extreme Maga Republicans” he said want to control women’s health care choices. “The Women’s Health Protection Act is so critical because extreme Maga Republicans want to impose a nationwide abortion ban. We’re gonna stop them,” Jeffries said. “Extreme Republicans want to criminalize abortion care across the nation. We’re gonna stop them.” (Stein, 3/30)
Abortion news from Maryland, Florida, Idaho, and Illinois —
AP:
Maryland Voters To Decide Abortion Constitutional Amendment
Maryland voters will decide next year whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution, after the House of Delegates voted Thursday to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot. The House voted 98-38 for a bill that already has cleared the state Senate by the three-fifths margin needed to bring the question before voters in 2024. A simple majority would be needed by voters to approve it. (Witte, 3/30)
CBS News:
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Says Abortion Precedents Are 'Clearly Erroneous'
As lawmakers consider barring abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Ashley Moody's office late Wednesday urged the Florida Supreme Court to reject more than three decades of legal precedents that have protected abortion rights in the state. (3/30)
Idaho Statesman:
As Doctors Flee State, Idaho Bill Expands Exceptions For Abortion. Health Isn’t One Of Them
In an effort to address complaints about an exodus of Idaho physicians, who fear felony charges for providing pregnancy care, an Idaho bill would add exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. But pregnancies that cause health risks isn’t one of them. (Suppe, 3/30)
Chicago Tribune:
Evanston Police Department Looks To Restrict Abortion Investigations
The Evanston Police Department is looking to provide enhanced reproductive health protections by vowing to restrict outside agencies from investigating reproductive health issues within EPD’s jurisdiction, Commander Ryan Glew told City Council on March 27. (Schmidt, 3/28)