For The First Time, Air Pollution Detected In Fetal Organs
The Press Association says the detection of soot nanoparticles in organs of babies in utero is a first, and shows the material can cross the placenta. In other news, worries that intradermal shots of the monkeypox vaccine are causing scars and skin discoloration.
Press Association:
Air Pollution Particles Found In Babies In Womb For First Time, Study Finds
Air pollution particles can reach babies in the womb, a new study suggests. Researchers found that soot nanoparticles can cross the placenta and get into organs of fetuses. (Pickover, 10/5)
In other health and wellness news —
The Washington Post:
Intradermal Monkeypox Vaccine Causing Scars, Discoloration For Some
The outbreak appears to be waning and monkeypox vaccine appointments are more plentiful in many parts of the country than earlier in the summer, when obtaining a shot was like “winning the sweepstakes or getting concert tickets,” one recipient said. However, the makeshift vaccination plan has not been without its downsides. The intradermal injection can leave a painful, itchy red mark for weeks, potentially worsening the stigma of an outbreak mostly affecting gay men, and it can cause long-term discoloration or scarring. (Pietsch, 10/6)
The New York Times:
Medical Care Alone Won’t Halt The Spread Of Diabetes, Scientists Say
Researchers who study Type 2 diabetes have reached a stark conclusion: There is no device, no drug powerful enough to counter the effects of poverty, pollution, stress, a broken food system, cities that are hard to navigate on foot and inequitable access to health care, particularly in minority communities. “Our entire society is perfectly designed to create Type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Dean Schillinger, a professor of medicine at University of California, San Francisco. “We have to disrupt that.” (Rabin, 10/5)
NBC News:
How A Stomach Bug Infection May Trigger Crohn's Disease
In some people, exposure to the highly contagious norovirus might increase the risk of the bowel disorder, which causes the immune system to attack the digestive tract, research published Wednesday in Nature shows. (Carroll, 10/5)
The 19th:
Tobacco Companies Target Young People, Black People And Women In Menthol Marketing
Ahead of decisions by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) that could ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, Stanford University and the American Heart Association released a study that tracked decades of predatory marketing efforts from cigarette companies and found that they are still targeting young people, Black people and women. (Henry, 10/5)
And the probe into an E. coli outbreak ends without a conclusive answer —
CIDRAP:
Source Remains Unconfirmed In Wendy's E Coli Probe
The CDC yesterday announced that it has wrapped up its investigation into an Escherichia coli O157:H7 outbreak from an unknown food source, which appeared to be an ingredient in menu items from Wendy's restaurants. In its final update, the CDC reported 12 more cases, lifting the number of confirmed cases to 109 from six states. ... The CDC said investigators couldn't confirm romaine lettuce as the source of the outbreak, because the Wendy's meals eaten by sick people had many similar ingredients. (10/5)