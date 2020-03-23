For Those Treated For Coronavirus, The Next Worry Comes In Form Of High Hospital Bills

Congress mandated that all testing for the virus should be free, but insurers can still bill patients for cost of care. Meanwhile, some states are moving to give uninsured residents a chance to sign up for their exchanges, while others ban insurers from canceling policies amid the crisis.

Time: Total Cost Of Her COVID-19 Treatment: $34,927.43

When Danni Askini started feeling chest pain, shortness of breath and a migraine all at once on a Saturday in late February, she called the oncologist who had been treating her lymphoma. Her doctor thought she might be reacting poorly to a new medication, so she sent Askini to a Boston-area emergency room. There, doctors told her it was likely pneumonia and sent her home. Over the next several days, Askini saw her temperature spike and drop dangerously, and she developed a cough that gurgled because of all the liquid in her lungs. (Abrams, 3/19)

The Wall Street Journal: What Will Coronavirus Testing And Treatment Cost Me?

If I need treatment for Covid-19, will that be free? Nope. The new legislation doesn’t guarantee that your health insurer will cover your treatment free of cost. For that, your typical plan rules will likely apply—meaning, you’ll have to pay until you hit your deductible, or you’ll owe a copay or coinsurance, which is a percentage of the cost of treatment. The Internal Revenue Service recently announced that, in high-deductible plans paired with tax-advantaged accounts, insurers and employers could cover Covid-19 testing and treatment without cost-sharing, even before a patient has gotten through the deductible. (Wilde Mathews, 3/22)

Kaiser Health News: Hoping That Insurance Expansion Will Help Tamp Outbreak, 9 States Reopen Marketplaces

At least nine states are offering their uninsured residents another opportunity to sign up for a health plan this year as they seek new ways to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. The states have reopened their health insurance exchanges this month to help ease consumers’ concerns about the cost of health care so that the sick will not be deterred from seeking medical attention and inadvertently spread the virus. (Heredia Rodriguez, 3/20)

Politico: Trump Officials Weigh Reopening Obamacare Enrollment Over Coronavirus

The Trump administration is considering whether to create a special enrollment period for Obamacare coverage because of the coronavirus emergency, a CMS spokesperson confirmed. A number of Democratic-leaning states that run their own health insurance marketplaces have recently reopened enrollment, encouraging uninsured residents to get covered amid the pandemic. Most states, however, use the federal marketplace overseen by the Trump administration, HealthCare.gov. (Ravindranath, 3/21)

Modern Healthcare: Judges Weigh Legality Of ‘Junk' Insurance Plans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Federal appellate judges on Friday questioned Congress' intent for the role of short-term, limited-duration plans in the health insurance marketplace while weighing whether the Trump administration's 2018 expansion of the plans was legal. The oral arguments before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit came amid renewed focus on requirements for short-term, limited duration health plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cohrs, 3/20)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Insurance Commissioner Bans Policy Cancellations During Pandemic

Georgia’s insurance commissioner on Friday banned insurers from canceling health and business policies while the state navigates the coronavirus pandemic. In a directive issued Friday, Insurance Commissioner John King instructed insurers not to cancel health insurance policies of those who miss payments “until further notice.” King also instructed insurers not to cancel business policies for missed payments for the next 60 days. (Prabhu, 3/20)

San Francisco Chronicle: Covered California Extends Enrollment, Plans To Offer Free Coronavirus Testing

As the coronavirus upends life for many Californians, health officials announced that Covered California has extended its enrollment period to allow more people to sign up for health coverage during the global health crisis. Covered California, the state’s health insurance marketplace, announced Friday that it has expanded its special enrollment period, which was going to end April 30, through June 30 so that anyone who is uninsured and eligible can sign up. (Bauman, 3/22)

