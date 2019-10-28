For Warren, The Devil’s In Figuring Out Who Pays For ‘Medicare For All’

The answer to that could be politically tricky for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Progressive rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says he'd pay for such a move with a tax increase for the middle class. If Warren follows that path, it could put off some voters. Meanwhile, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg maintains he never supported a "Medicare for All" plan that would end the option for private insurance.

The Associated Press: Boxed In? Warren Confronts Tough Politics Of Health Care

For Elizabeth Warren, it was supposed to be one more big idea in a campaign built around them: a promise that everyone could get government-funded health care, following the lead of her friend and fellow White House hopeful Bernie Sanders. Instead, "Medicare for All" is posing one of the biggest challenges to the Massachusetts senator's candidacy. Persistent questions about whether she would raise taxes on the middle class to pay for universal health coverage have dominated her campaign in recent weeks. (Weissert, 10/26)

WBUR: After Clashing In Debate Over Health Care, Warren And Buttigieg Make Their Pitches In N.H.

There’s little doubt that Elizabeth Warren has emerged as the Democratic front-runner, especially in New Hampshire. But after last week’s debate, could this be a Pete Buttigieg moment? More than 600 people who filled a theater in Bow on Thursday night seemed to think so, as they greeted the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, with raucous cheers. (Brooks, 10/25)

The Hill: Buttigieg: I 'Never Believed' In 'Medicare For All' That Ends Private Insurance

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) says that he has “never believed” in ending private insurance, denying charges that he has flipped his position on "Medicare for All." Buttigieg, who is running for president and is attacking his rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) over her support for Medicare for All, has taken criticism for his own tweet last year when he vowed, “I do favor Medicare for All.” (Sullivan, 10/25)

And in other news from the election trail —

The Associated Press: 'Just Too Darn Old:' Sanders, Biden Confront Age Concerns

Bernie Sanders insists he feels better than ever less than a month after heart surgery, but his return to the campaign trail this week sparked new questions about the unusually old age of the Democratic Party's leading 2020 presidential candidates. Both Sanders, 78, and Joe Biden, 76, suggest their age isn't a major issue, but voters, particularly older voters, aren't so sure. (10/25)

