For Wheelchair Users, Flying Can Be Stressful And Humiliating: ‘They’re Not Being Treated In A Very Humane Way’

For those who use a wheelchair, the struggle that comes with flying can be disheartening. “You’re basically giving disabled people yet another reason to feel like society wants us shut into our homes and doesn’t want us going anywhere," says Emily Ladau, a disability rights activist. In other public health news: Huntington's disease, the HIV epidemic, salad and E. coli, obesity, mental health and more.

Undark: The Physics (And Economics) Of Wheelchairs On Planes

When Shane Burcaw flies on an airplane, he brings along a customized gel cushion, a car seat, and about 10 pieces of memory foam. The whole arsenal costs around $1,000, but for Burcaw it’s a necessity. The 27-year-old author and speaker — who, alongside his fiancée, Hannah Aylward, is one half of the YouTube duo Squirmy and Grubs — has spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder that affects motor neurons and causes muscle wasting and weakness. The disorder contorted his limbs and he has used a wheelchair for mobility since he was 2 years old. Today, he uses a motorized wheelchair custom-fitted to his diminutive, 65-lb. frame, but to board an airplane, he’s required to give it up. Instead, Aylward must carry Burcaw onto the plane, and from there, transfer him into a child’s car seat, which provides limited support and does not fit his body (thus, the foam). (Schulson, 12/3)

Stat: Brains-In-A-Dish Force A Radical Rethinking Of Huntington's

The new understanding is surprising because Huntington’s has long seemed like a prototypical neurodegenerative disease, one in which the brain’s circuits, especially those that control movement and cognition, begin to fall apart in early to middle adulthood. Exactly when that happens depends on the severity of the genetic mutation, which is a sort of DNA stutter — repeats of the nucleotide sequence CAG in a gene named HTT, which makes a protein called huntingtin. (Begley, 12/10)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: CDC Director Expresses Optimism About Ending HIV

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that eradicating HIV is no longer an aspirational goal — it’s doable. Redfield made the remarks while visiting an HIV clinic in DeKalb County. The county is the focus of an intense effort aimed at preventing the spread of the virus and was one of three sites chosen earlier this year by the CDC to receive $1.5 million for a pilot program. Baltimore and East Baton Rouge are the other locations. (Oliviero, 12/9)

Los Angeles Times: California Salad Contaminated By E Coli Bacteria

California’s Salinas Valley is grappling with a new outbreak of E. coli contamination linked to packaged salads. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the latest multistate outbreak, which sickened eight people in upper-Midwest states and 16 in Canada, involves a different E. coli strain than the one involved in a previous set of illnesses announced before Thanksgiving. The outbreaks, however, share a common geographical origin: lettuce harvested in California’s Salinas Valley, according to the CDC. (Mohan, 12/9)

The Associated Press: Brain Differences May Be Tied To Obesity, Kids' Study Says

New results from the largest long-term study of brain development and children’s health raise provocative questions about obesity and brain function. Does excess body weight somehow reduce brain regions that regulate planning and impulse control? Is obesity a result of that brain difference? Or are eating habits, lifestyle, family circumstances and genetics to blame? (12/9)

Undark: To Boost Mental Health, Spend Time In 'Blue' Spaces

Officials are increasingly recognizing that integrating nature into cities is an effective public health strategy to improve mental health. Doctors around the world now administer “green prescriptions” — where patients are encouraged to spend time in local nature spaces — based on hundreds of studies showing that time in nature can benefit people’s psychological well-being and increase social engagement. Much of this research to date has focused on the role of green space in improving mental health. But what about “blue” space — water settings such as riverside trails, a lake, a waterfront or even urban fountains? (Roe, 12/10)

Politico Pro: How Some — But Not All — Dating Apps Are Taking On The STD Epidemic

Many dating apps continue to ghost health officials and advocacy groups who seek their help fighting the epidemic of sexually transmitted diseases the platforms have helped bring about. Some of the sites, however, are starting to swipe right. Even as rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia have climbed to record levels over the past few years, major dating apps and sites like Tinder have avoided taking action or even speaking up about the problem. (Ravindranath and Ollstein, 12/9)

The Wall Street Journal: The Surgical Complication That Can Damage Your Brain

William Borten had no idea his wife’s colorectal surgery could affect her mind. But a day later, Judith Sue Borten couldn’t remember her birthday or who the president was. She was experiencing symptoms of delirium, a confused state that is common in elderly patients after surgery or during intensive care stays. The delirium went away after a few days. But Mrs. Borten’s cognitive abilities, which were already impaired, declined rapidly afterward, says her husband, who is 84 and lives in Bethesda, Md. (Reddy, 12/9)

Kaiser Health News: ‘Food Pharmacies’ In Clinics: When The Diagnosis Is Chronic Hunger

There’s a new question that anti-hunger advocates want doctors and nurses to ask patients: Do you have enough food? Public health officials say the answer often is “not really.” So clinics and hospitals have begun stocking their own food pantries in recent years. One of the latest additions is Connectus Health, a federally qualified health clinic in Nashville, Tenn. This month, part of LaShika Taylor’s office transformed into a community cupboard. (Farmer, 12/10)

