‘For Years, We Got The Scraps. And Now We’re The Big Time’: New Opioid Measures Could Bring Windfall To Businesses

Congress has been working on passing more than 50 bills aimed at curbing the opioid epidemic, many of which will pour money into an industry that's been hungry for funds. “When you hear they’re investing $3 billion in this in 2018 and $3 billion in 2019, everyone’s ears are going to perk up,” said Andrew Kessler, the founder of behavioral health consulting firm Slingshot Solutions.

Politico: Opioid Bills Could Net Millions For Companies

The House is touting passage of dozens of bills that could help combat the national opioid crisis — but a small handful of companies that have spent millions lobbying Congress could reap a windfall if any of the bills become law. In a two-week legislative blitz, the House cleared several narrowly tailored measures that would spur sales for companies that have ramped up their influence game in Washington, according to a review of the more than five dozen bills up for votes. (Cancryn, 6/22)

Politico: House Overwhelmingly Passes Final Opioid Package

The House on Friday overwhelmingly passed sweeping bipartisan opioid legislation, concluding the chamber’s two-week voteathon on dozens of bills to address the drug abuse epidemic. The measure combines more than 50 bills approved individually by the House focusing on expanding access to treatment, encouraging the development of alternative pain treatments and curbing the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S. It was passed 396-14, with 13 Republicans and one Democrat voting against the package. (Ehley, 6/22)

The Associated Press: House Approves Bill Expanding Treatment For Opioid Abuse

The House has overwhelmingly approved legislation designed to give health care providers more tools to stem an opioid crisis that is killing more than 115 people in the United States daily. The legislation passed Friday by a vote of 396-14. It incorporates dozens of opioid-related bills that lawmakers have made a campaign-season priority. In urging the passage of the bill, many lawmakers told personal stories about how opioid abuse has affected constituents, family and friends. Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told the story of his press secretary, Erin Perrine, whose brother, Eamon, died of a drug overdose in 2016. McCarthy said she learned of his death just weeks before her wedding. (Freking, 6/22)

CQ: House Passes Bipartisan Opioid Bill Package

“We in this body have the opportunity nearly every day to approve legislation of great consequences to millions of people, but rarely do the consequences feel so immediate, so vital, as for the opioid package that we’re considering,” said Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on the House floor before the vote. The package was largely put together by Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., and ranking member Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and ranking member Richard E. Neal, D-Mass. (Raman, 6/22)

