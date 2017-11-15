Forget Bulky Fitbits, This Scientist Wants To Create Medical Wearables So Thin You Forget About Them

Ana Claudia Arias is developing such products as a bandage-like sensor that could monitor a wound's healing process or one that could slip into a diabetic's shoe and warn about foot ulcers the person wouldn't be able to feel.

Stat: Electronics ‘Like A Second Skin’ Make Wearables More Practical And MRIs Safer For Kids

She’s a physicist who trained in the storied lab where Watson and Crick worked out the structure of DNA. In her years in industry, she made sharper displays for e-readers, more efficient solar panels, and sensor tape that soldiers could wear on the battlefield to measure the strength of explosions. Her manufacturing tool of choice: a simple printer. (McFarling, 11/15)

In other health technology news —

Kaiser Health News: Can Apps Slay The Medical Bill Dragon?

Rachael Norman needed to submit a pile of out-of-network medical bills to her insurance company for reimbursement. Short on time, she started searching for a company that could do that tedious work for her. She failed to find one, so she started one herself. (Wiener, 11/15)

