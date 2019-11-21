Former Baltimore Mayor Indicted On Fraud Charges Connected To Her ‘Healthy Holly’ Book Scandal

Catherine Pugh's book -- never delivered to Baltimore residents -- was at the center of a scheme to defraud health care companies, Baltimore’s school system and taxpayers, prosecutors say. She received between $600,000 and $800,000 for the books before and after she became mayor in 2016, a time period coinciding with her tenure as a member of key health committees in the State Senate.

The New York Times: Catherine Pugh, Former Baltimore Mayor, Indicted On Fraud Charges Over Book Scandal

Catherine Pugh, the former mayor of Baltimore, has been indicted on corruption charges connected to money she received for a series of children’s books she wrote, prosecutors made public on Wednesday. Ms. Pugh, who resigned as mayor in May amid state and federal investigations over the sale of her “Healthy Holly” books to companies that had business ties to the city, faces multiple charges, including wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States government and tax evasion. (Williams and Goldman, 11/20)

The Washington Post: Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh Charged With Wire Fraud And Tax Evasion Over Financial Deals For Her Healthy Holly Books

Prosecutors accuse Pugh of running a sham business dating to 2011, when she was a state senator and before her days overseeing Maryland’s largest city. She is accused of ripping off nonprofit organizations and taxpayers by accepting payments for tens of thousands of books she never intended to deliver. Pugh used the money, according to court papers, to fund her mayoral bid and to buy and renovate a house in Baltimore. (Marimow, Bui and Hermann, 11/20)

The Associated Press: Ex-Baltimore Mayor Charged In ‘Healthy Holly’ Book Scandal

“There are many victims in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Hur in announcing the indictment. “The victims are all of us, the taxpayers and the people of Baltimore, who expect and deserve integrity from their public officials.” Federal authorities say Pugh and two city employees double-sold the books or failed to deliver them to institutions they were purchased for, including the Baltimore City Public Schools. Pugh then allegedly used the proceeds to fund straw donations to her mayoral campaign and to renovate a house. (11/20)

Reuters: Former Baltimore Mayor Charged With Wire Fraud Over 'Healthy Holly' Book Sales

Pugh's former legislative aide Gary Brown, who helped her promote and distribute the books, pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the indictment said. The former mayor faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years for wire fraud if convicted. (11/20)

The Baltimore Sun: Former Baltimore Mayor Pugh Indicted On 11 Counts Of Fraud, Tax Evasion In Children's Book Scandal

Federal prosecutors have charged former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh with 11 counts of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy in what they allege was a corrupt scheme involving her sales of a self-published children’s book series. In a grand jury indictment made public Wednesday, prosecutors allege Pugh defrauded area businesses and nonprofit organizations with nearly $800,000 in sales of her “Healthy Holly” books to unlawfully enrich herself, promote her political career and illegally fund her campaign for mayor. (Broadwater and Rector, 11/20)

