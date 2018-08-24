Former CDC Chief Tom Frieden Arrested On Charges Of Sexual Abuse And Harassment

Thomas Frieden, former director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, is currently in NYPD custody and is expected to head to Brooklyn Criminal Court for arraignment.

CNN: Former CDC Head, Tom Frieden, Charged With Forcibly Touching Woman

Thomas Frieden, former director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and former New York City Health Commissioner, was arrested Friday and charged with forcible touching, according to the New York Police Department. The NYPD says the alleged incident happened in Brooklyn in October 2017 where officials say he grabbed the buttocks of a 55-year-old woman. (Morales, 8/24)

Reuters: Former CDC Director Frieden Arrested For Sexual Abuse

Frieden, who also once served as New York City’s health commissioner, turned himself into a Brooklyn police station on Friday morning, Arlene Muniz, a police spokeswoman, said. A 55-year-old woman filed a complaint against Frieden in July, accusing him of grabbing her buttocks against her will last October at his apartment in Brooklyn Heights, Muniz said. As the city’s health commissioner from 2002 to 2009, Frieden oversaw efforts to ban smoking in public places. In 2009, President Barack Obama appointed him as director of the CDC, the country’s main public health agency. He stepped down in 2017. (8/24)

CNBC: Former Head Of CDC Tom Frieden Arrested And Charged With Forcible Touching, Sex Abuse And Harassment

Frieden was director of the CDC between 2009 and 2017, leading the agency as it worked to end the Ebola epidemic and an outbreak of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. He was also previously New York City Health Commissioner from 2002 and 2009. (Wang, 8/24)

