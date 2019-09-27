Former HHS Secretary Price Asks Ga. Governor To Name Him To Senate Seat

Tom Price, who served in the House of Representatives before joining the Trump administration, is asking Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to appoint him as the replacement for Sen. Johnny Isakson, who is resigning at the end of the year.

Atlanta Journal Constitution: The Jolt: Tom Price Joins The Hunt For Georgia’s Senate Seat

Former Health Secretary Tom Price entered the sweepstakes to be Georgia’s next U.S. Senator by submitting his resume with Gov. Brian Kemp’s office for the soon-to-be-vacated seat held by Johnny Isakson. Price, a former six-term congressman, confirmed to the AJC that he applied, making him the latest high-profile figure to formally seek the spot. Other applicants include U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols – and many more are expected to join them. (Bluestein and Hallerman, 9/26)

Politico: Tom Price Angling For Georgia Senate Appointment

Price, a former six-term Republican congressman, was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as HHS secretary at the outset of his administration. He resigned in September 2017 after POLITICO revealed his use of private and government planes for travel. (Arkin, 9/26)

The Associated Press: Georgia's Price Seeks Senate Appointment After HHS Downfall

Kemp will soon get to pick a replacement for retiring Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who is stepping down in December because of health issues. Price is an orthopedic surgeon from Atlanta’s northern suburbs who represented Georgia’s 6th Congressional District from 2005 to 2017, before stepping down to join President Donald Trump’s administration. He served for roughly seven months as health secretary before being forced out in September 2017 over the travel expenditures. Trump was also angry with Republicans’ failure to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul. (Nadler, 9/26)

