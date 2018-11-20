Former HHS Secretary Tom Price Joins Transition Team For Incoming Georgia Governor

Republican Gov.-elect Brian Kemp said former HHS Secretary Tom Price would help with policy planning. “Obviously he's got a lot of great experience with health care,” Kemp said. Price resigned from the secretary position last year following an ethics scandal over his travel spending.

The Hill: Ex-Health Chief Price Joins New Georgia Governor's Transition Team

Tom Price, who resigned as secretary of Health and Human Services last year following controversy about his use of a private jet, is joining the transition team of Georgia Gov.-elect Brian Kemp (R). Kemp, who just prevailed over Democrat Stacey Abrams in the closely watched gubernatorial race, announced Price would be among the members of his transition team at a press conference on Monday. (Sullivan, 11/19)

In other personnel news related to the Trump administration —

The Hill: Trump's Top Refugee Official Takes New Job At HHS

Scott Lloyd, the controversial Trump administration official in charge of refugee children at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is taking on a new role at the agency. Lloyd, who joined HHS in March 2017 as director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), is leaving that post to serve as a senior adviser at the Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiatives. (Hellmann, 11/19)

