Former Top General Signals He Won’t Lead Coronavirus Oversight Panel
Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford has told congressional leaders that he will not take the job of running the bipartisan oversight commission, another hurdle in the effort to monitor the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars of federal pandemic aid.
The Hill:
Dunford Withdraws From Consideration To Chair Coronavirus Oversight Panel
Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford has withdrawn his name from consideration to chair a coronavirus oversight panel created by the March relief package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) were looking at Dunford to head the five-member congressional commission to oversee pandemic relief. But Dunford has withdrawn his name, two sources familiar confirmed to The Hill. (Carney, 7/14)
The New York Times:
Dunford Bows Out Of Search For Virus Oversight Chair, Leaving It Leaderless
The commission has been leaderless since its creation in April, as Republicans and Democrats have failed to agree on a chairman. In recent weeks, General Dunford, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had emerged as the clear favorite of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, and Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, to lead the panel, and was going through the final stages of vetting for the job. (Broadwater, 7/14)
Modern Healthcare:
HHS Approves Substance Abuse Care Coordination Rule
HHS on Monday signed off on a final rule to improve care coordination for substance use disorder, despite concerns that it might make people less willing to seek treatment. The final rule will retain a basic framework to protect the records of patients with substance use disorder, but will remove barriers to coordinated care and enable providers to share more patient information, according to HHS' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. (Brady, 7/13)
CNN:
Trump's Former Physician Ronny Jackson Wins GOP Primary Runoff For Texas Congressional Seat
Dr. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's former chief physician and one-time nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, won a GOP primary runoff for a Texas congressional seat on Tuesday, CNN projects, defeating cattle industry lobbyist Josh Winegarner. Trump had backed Jackson, who is a Texas native, while Winegarner had the support of outgoing 13th District Rep. Mac Thornberry, who announced last year that he would not run for reelection. (Foran, 7/14)