Fraud Lurks As Dark Threat In Age Where Digital Crowdfunding For Medical Costs Is Commonplace

GoFundMe pages to help cover medical costs crop up daily, but how can anyone be sure the money is actually going to a good cause?

Stat: Donations Flowed For A Neighbor With Cancer. Then A Stranger's Email Came

It was a small town, so small that it wasn’t officially a town, but a village tucked inside the municipality of Greenburgh. Occupying 1 square mile, and counting only 4,600 souls, it was a commuter’s dream: a tight-knit hamlet just north of Manhattan, seemingly immune from 21st-century isolation. As the deputy fire chief put it, “You know, it’s like living in a fishbowl. Everybody knows what’s going on.” (Boodman, 11/1)

