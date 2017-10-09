Frequency Of Gun Shot Wounds In America Provide ‘Ideal Trauma Training’ For Military Surgeons

The training programs “reflect the reality that you have 34,000 to 35,000 people who die of a gunshot a year, and also two to three times that many who are injured,” said Sandro Galea, dean of Boston University’s School of Public Health.

The Wall Street Journal: Training Ground For Military Trauma Experts: U.S. Gun Violence

As he raced to triage victims of the Las Vegas shooting on the night of Oct. 1, Brandon Snook encountered many familiar wounds. He had seen them in the bodies of U.S. soldiers evacuated from battle in Fallujah, Iraq. Dr. Snook, a surgeon and colonel in the Air Force, is one of several military personnel who pitched in to treat shooting victims at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. The nearby Nellis Air Force Base supplies the hospital with doctors and nurses aiming to maintain their battlefield skills when they are stateside, where gun violence in some cities provides a steady supply of horrific wounds. (Whalen, 10/9)

Columbus Dispatch: 'Stop The Bleed' Campaign Teaches Bystanders To Help Save Lives

As the number of mass shootings continues to climb across the United States, emergency medical workers in central Ohio are among those nationwide seeking to arm bystanders with the knowledge, equipment and confidence needed to save lives during bleeding emergencies. (Viviano, 10/8)

KQED: Talking To Kids About Violence: Experts Weigh In

Sticking to the facts—mass public shootings in the U.S. are still quite rare—and answering kids’ questions in words they can understand is a good strategy for caregivers to help children cope with news of tragedies and avoid becoming unnecessarily fearful, according to psychologists. (Romero, 10/6)

