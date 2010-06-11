First Edition: June 11, 2010

Today's health policy headlines include a report that the federal government will begin handing out $25 million in grants to reduce medical malpractice lawsuits.

U.S. To Begin Handing Out Grants To Reduce Medical Malpractice Suits

The government is set to begin handing out $25 million in grants Friday aimed at reducing medical malpractice lawsuits, part of a compromise offered by President Barack Obama last year in response to calls for an overhaul of the malpractice system (The Wall Street Journal).



Healthcare Industry Fights For White House Role In Innovation

Healthcare industry leaders are pressing the White House to get more involved with promoting healthcare innovation, saying the U.S. leads the world but faces growing challenges (The Hill).



Vermont Nixes Some Medicare Rebates

No sooner than the administration dropped the first batch of $250 Medicare rebate checks in the mail, they have already run into their first snafu: a state government demanding that some seniors turn over the money (Politico).



Bringing Comparison Shopping To The Doctor's Office

Americans comparison-shop for items as small as groceries and as big as cars. But they rarely compare prices on their health care. When a doctor recommends a test or a procedure, most patients simply go where the doctor tells them to go (The New York Times).



NY Judge: New 9/11 Health Pact 'Very Good' Deal

Thousands of first responders, firefighters and construction workers sickened by toxic rubble at Ground Zero could share in a settlement of up to $712.5 million announced Thursday, three months after a federal judge said a previous deal did not pay victims enough (USA Today).



Thousands Of Nurses Strike In Minnesota

About 12,000 nurses from 14 hospitals across Minneapolis-St. Paul walked off the job Thursday in the nation's largest-ever nurses' strike. They say they've been stretched too thin and are calling for better staffing ratios (NPR).



