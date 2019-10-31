‘From An Ethical Standpoint, It’s Frankly Bonkers’: Experts Weigh In On Spreadsheet Tracking Missouri Abortion Patients’ Periods

During a court battle over Missouri's last-remaining abortion clinic, it was revealed that the top health official in the state was keeping a spreadsheet of women's periods. The information sparked immediate backlash, with lawmakers calling for an investigation into whether patients' privacy rights were violated and experts condemning the action as unethical. Meanwhile, the trial continued on Wednesday with the abortion clinic's top doctor defending the quality of care at the facility.

Missouri’s top health official said Tuesday the state monitored detailed personal information about Planned Parenthood patients, in some cases reviewing women’s menstrual cycles, with the aim of identifying those who had failed abortions. Randall Williams, the state health director, said his goal was protecting patient safety. But critics called it an invasion of women’s privacy and demanded his resignation and an investigation by the governor. (Abutaleb and Wax-Thibodeaux, 10/30)

On Wednesday medical professionals expressed puzzlement and outrage about the practice, asserting that it served no legitimate purpose. OBGYN Jennifer Villavicencio, a fellow with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said what the state did “defies both logic and ethics” and called it “skin-crawling.” “I spent some time thinking about how this director would be using this information in any form that would be meaningful medically and I really can’t think of any,” said Villavicencio, a clinical lecturer with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan. (Gutierrez and Thomas, 10/30)

The top doctor at Missouri's sole abortion clinic on Wednesday defended its handling of four patients who faced complications — women whose care has been cited by the state as it seeks to revoke the clinic's license. The testimony from Dr. Colleen McNicholas at a hearing that could determine the St. Louis clinic's fate came as the state faced fallout over a revelation a day earlier from Missouri's top health official that he kept a spreadsheet that tracked the menstrual cycles of women who obtained abortions. (Salter, 10/30)

A unique legal challenge attempting to wipe a slate of Minnesota abortion laws off the books has had its first day in court Wednesday — the opening salvo in a case almost certain to take many months, if not years, to ultimately decide. Groups that brought the case urged a Ramsey County District Court judge to let the fight move ahead, while state attorneys argued that it should be tossed at the start. (Bakst, 10/31)

Senate President Bill Galvano on Tuesday said he supports legislation that would require minors to get consent from their parents before obtaining abortions, increasing the chances that the proposal will pass during the 2020 session. ...The Florida House passed a parental-consent bill during the 2019 session, but the proposal died in the Senate. (Sexton, 10/30)

A federal judge today criticized the Trump administration for trying to impose an ideologically charged health care “conscience clause” that he contended does not have the force of law. U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup said Congress didn’t give HHS the authority to expand health workers' ability to refuse to provide care on religious or moral grounds. (Colliver, 10/30)

