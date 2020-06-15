From Cupcakes To Clothing: Businesses Look For Safe Technologies To Lure Visitors Back To Clean Indoor Spaces
Businesses know that reopening is going to require ways to ensure cleaner air circulation and are experimenting with new investments like cleansing chambers upon entry. One thing's for sure: low-tech hand sanitizer will be available.
The Wall Street Journal:
What It Will Take To Make The Indoors Feel Safe Again
Cupcake fans walking into New York City locations of the iconic Magnolia Bakery will soon encounter something a little less Sarah Jessica Parker in “Sex and the City,” a little more Dustin Hoffman in “Outbreak.” Anyone wishing to enter will be encouraged to pass through a cleansing chamber, analogous to the disinfecting airlocks outside biohazard labs. Patrons’ entire bodies will be bathed in ultraviolet light for 20 seconds. Based on years of research, scientists say they are confident this particular type of UV light is lethal for viruses and bacteria, but safe for humans. (Mims, 6/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
Hotels Are Reopening. Will Guests Have Any Reservations?
On a sun-soaked afternoon with the temperature approaching 100 degrees, guests of the Gaylord Texan got their first look at what it means to visit a resort in the age of Covid-19. Cleaning attendants were outfitted in gloves and masks and more than 200 signs stationed throughout the 125-acre complex advised guests to remain 6 feet apart. In the fitness center, plaques on every other treadmill apologized for being off limits “to support social distancing.” Employees prepared the Gaylord’s 1,815 hotel rooms according to a 28-page playbook based on safety guidelines developed by Marriott International Inc. Every room required the attention of three employees, blasts from hospital-grade disinfectant sprayers and roughly 45 minutes of work. (Karmin and Russolillo, 6/13)
The Washington Post:
For Gym Goers, Pumping Iron Will Come With A Pump Of Sanitizer
For Justin Case, owner of Underground Athlete in Fairfax City, Friday was a test run. He headed up workout classes of no more than six and planned to do a deep clean over the weekend before reopening again Monday. Like many gym operators grappling with how to operate safely during the coronavirus pandemic, Case bought an air filtration system to ease his members’ fears of virus droplets floating in the air. He also is requiring trainers to wear masks, and he installed social distancing reminders on the floor. (Rosenzweig-Ziff, 6/12)