From The State Capitols: Abortion Legislation; Surprise Medical Billing; Vaccination Exemptions And More

News about state legislation comes out of Oklahoma, Georgia, Arizona, Connecticut, Kansas and Wisconsin.

The Associated Press: Oklahoma GOP Leaders To Push ‘Triggered’ Abortion Ban

Republican leaders in Oklahoma said Thursday they want to join at least five other states in automatically banning abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. GOP Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said a bill will be drafted and considered next week that would make Oklahoma the sixth state with a “trigger” abortion ban. The Republican governor in neighboring Arkansas signed a similar measure this week, and comparable laws are on the books in Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota. (Murphy, 2/21)

Georgia Health News: Stalemate Or Solution? Legislative Fight Over Surprise Billing Renewed

The thorny problem of surprise medical billing has once again sparked competing remedies within the General Assembly. Past attempts at a solution have ended in failure and frustration. Whether this year’s bills will actually lead to a resolution is anyone’s guess. (Miller, 2/21)

The Associated Press: Arizona Lawmakers Consider Religious Exemption For Vaccines

Arizona lawmakers are looking at expanding exemptions from children’s vaccine requirements as public health officials in the Pacific Northwest try to contain a measles outbreak that has sickened dozens of people who were not inoculated. Republicans on a state House committee voted Thursday to create a religious exemption for schoolchildren, adding to the personal beliefs exemption Arizona already has. The measure also would get rid of a requirement for parents who decline to vaccinate to sign a form listing the risks. (Cooper, 2/21)

NPR: U.S. Soda Taxes Work, Studies Suggest — But Maybe Not As Well As Hoped

The governor of Connecticut is proposing the first statewide tax on sugar-sweetened drinks to raise money and to fight obesity. Several cities have already enacted such soda taxes, and there's new evidence this week suggesting that they do work but sometimes not as well as hoped. NPR's Dan Charles has the story. (2/21)

Kansas City Star: Kansas Lawmakers Want To Know When Foster Kids Go Missing

A bill introduced in the Kansas Senate would require the Department for Children and Families (DCF) to notify the legislature, the governor, and the media when one of the state’s 7,300 foster children goes missing or has to spend the night in an office. Reports of missing children, kids sleeping in offices and abuse have plagued the Kansas child welfare system for years. In May 2018, a 14-year-old reported she was raped while staying at a KVC office in Olathe. (Korte, 2/21)

Arizona Republic: Proposal To Ban Arizona Drivers From Using Handheld Phones Moves Ahead

The Senate Transportation and Public Safety Committee on Wednesday nearly unanimously passed a bill the families are supporting, which would enact a statewide ban on hand-held cellphone use while driving. Supporters say the bill, introduced by Republican state Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, of Phoenix, has momentum they haven't seen before. The bill now goes to the full Senate. (Fifield, 2/21)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin GOP Legislators Release $3.8M Package To Combat Homelessness

Lawmakers are seeking to expand efforts to combat homelessness in Wisconsin through a package of bills that would double state funding for programs aimed at keeping people in stable housing. Assembly Republicans introduced eight bills Thursday that would increase funding for such efforts by nearly $4 million and put into law recommendations made in November by the state's first panel to address homelessness. (Beck, 2/21)

The CT Mirror: Connecticut Lawmakers Split Over Medicare For All

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Jahana Hayes, a newcomer to the all-Democratic Connecticut congressional delegation, have endorsed Sanders’ latest “Medicare for All” proposal. But other Connecticut lawmakers are backing less sweeping change that would allow the state’s health insurers to stay in business, and maybe even expand their markets. (Radelat, 2/22)

