From The State Capitols: Calif. Governor Gives State Of State; Rape In Ariz. Nursing Facility Sparks New Patient Protection Bills

Coverage on movement in the state capitols comes out of California, Arizona, Iowa, Texas, Maryland, Georgia, Ohio, South Dakota, New Mexico and Florida.

Los Angeles Times: In State Of The State, Gov. Gavin Newsom Sprints Out Of The Shadow Cast By His Iconic Predecessor

Speaking to a Legislature stocked with Democrats — who now hold 88 of its 120 seats — Newsom renewed his support for a state single-payer healthcare system, an effort Brown refused to even consider without first knowing where the money would come from. Where the former governor insisted California’s wildfire future depends on loosening the liability standards that force utility companies to pay billions, Newsom instead framed the path forward as one focused on “justice for fire victims, fairness for employees, and protection for ratepayers.” And while just a few months ago Brown heralded his last budget’s record-breaking support for K-12 schools, the governor who inherited that fiscal framework said Tuesday that California is overdue for an “honest conversation” about whether the state is doing enough for education. (Myers, 2/12)

NPR: 'No More Xenophobia': Calif. Governor Criticizes Trump On Immigration

In addition to immigration, the governor criticized the White House on health care as "laser-focused — has been for years — on destroying the Affordable Care Act," blaming the end of the individual mandate to purchase insurance coverage for a sharp increase in premiums on California's state-run health care exchange. (Adler and Miller, 2/12)

Arizona Republic: Hacienda HealthCare: Two More Bills Related To Patient Rape Introduced

Anger over the rape of a patient at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix has spurred a state lawmaker to introduce two bills aimed at protecting vulnerable Arizonans. State Rep. Jennifer Longdon, D-Phoenix, introduced two bills that would improve training for people who work with vulnerable adults, and would also strengthen Arizona's 'duty to report' law for mandatory reporters of abuse by making the failure to report sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult a felony. (Innes, 2/12)

Des Moines Register: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Introduces Bill To Open Access To Birth Control

Iowa women could obtain birth control pills at pharmacies without going to a clinic for a prescription first under a new proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds. The plan, which is expected to be introduced soon as a bill, would fulfill the Republican governor’s promise on the campaign trail that she would try to make birth control more accessible in the state. If the measure becomes law, it would be easier for pharmacists to dispense birth control pills, hormone patches and vaginal rings. The products would technically not be sold “over the counter.” (Leys and Rodriguez, 2/12)

Houston Chronicle: Coalition Of Insurance, Business And Consumer Groups Want Patients Protected From Surprise Bills

A diverse coalition of Texas health insurers, business organizations and consumer groups on Monday called on state lawmakers to better protect patients from the financially devastating effects of surprise medical bills. In a consensus letter, the groups representing millions of Texans issued a challenge to political leaders to keep patients out of the middle of billing fights between insurers and medical providers. When those battles occur, patients who try to follow the rules often get hit with charges — sometimes in the thousands of dollars — that they believed their insurance would cover. (Deam, 2/12)

Austin American-Statesman: Emergency Mental Health Bill Advances In Texas Senate

A state Senate committee unanimously approved a bill Tuesday aimed at identifying children with mental health needs and helping them before they become a danger to themselves or others. It would cost about $100 million over two years. Senate Bill 10, filed by Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, is the second piece of emergency legislation identified by Gov. Greg Abbott that has cleared a committee, an initial hurdle to passage. On Monday, the Senate Property Tax Committee approved a bill that would cap property tax growth. (Chang, 2/12)

The Associated Press: Health Groups Back Down Payment Insurance Plan In Maryland

Health organizations in Maryland are backing a proposal to create an individual health care mandate at the state level. Several groups and lawmakers will gather in Annapolis on Wednesday to endorse legislation in the Maryland General Assembly that would revive the mandate that was gutted at the federal level. But instead of requiring those who remain uninsured to pay a penalty, the measure would require them to pay a down payment on health insurance. (2/13)

Georgia Health News: State’s Health Care Will Look Very Different If Major Bills Pass

he waiver proposal from Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to be twofold. One proposal, if approved by the feds, would likely extend coverage to more uninsured Georgians through Medicaid. The other would shore up the health insurance exchange under the Affordable Care Act. Extension of insurance coverage to more people is a long-desired goal of medical provider groups and patient advocates. (Miller, 2/12)

Columbus Dispatch: Drug Sentencing, More School Building Money, Abortion Among Ohio Senate GOP Priorities

A bill making abortions illegal once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six or seven weeks of pregnancy, will be a priority early this session, said Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina. The House also is likely to take swift action, and Gov. Mike DeWine has said he will sign the bill, which anti-abortion rights advocates say they expect to occur by late spring.Similar heartbeat laws have been struck down by courts in three states, and Ohio’s law likely would face an immediate court challenge. Former Gov. John Kasich twice vetoed the bill. (Siegel, 2/12)

Politico Pro: Texas Nurses Push For Greater Practice Autonomy

Nurses, optometrists and a variety of other medical providers are stepping up their lobbying efforts this session to pass bills that would allow them to practice more independently from physicians. If successful, Texas would become the largest state to expand the authority of nurses with advanced degrees — such as nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and clinical nurse specialists— to practice without physician oversight. (Rayasam, 2/12)

Austin Statesman: Abbott Backs Bill To Prevent Local Governments From Regulating Sick Leave, Other Benefits

It should be up to Texas employers — and not local politicians — to decide what benefits they offer their workers, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday in a speech to an association of small business owners. Having a city or county government create local regulations for employee benefits creates “a patchwork quilt of regulations” that drive up the cost of doing business, Abbott told members of the National Federation of Independent Business. (Cobler, 2/12)

The Associated Press: South Dakota House OKs Limits On Teaching Gender Dysphoria

South Dakota representatives approved a bill Tuesday that would prohibit public school instruction about gender dysphoria through seventh grade. The House voted 39-30 to send the measure to the state Senate. Republican Rep. Tom Pischke, the sponsor, said the intent of the measure is to make sure that public schools are not "teaching and confusing our young children to be more susceptible to this dysphoria." (2/12)

The Associated Press: Bill In New Mexico Legislature Would Create Databank To Track Children’s Welfare

After years of hand-wringing over worst-in-the-nation poverty levels and education rankings, reports repeatedly declaring New Mexico “the worst place to raise a family,” a persistent opioid epidemic and a rising prison population, policymakers are pushing legislation they say will finally lead to solutions. Without the Child and Family Databank Act, one researcher said, the state won’t ever be able to solve its woes, largely rooted in multigenerational poverty. (Miller, 2/11)

Tampa Bay Times: Florida House Takes Up Medical Pot Smoking Ban

A new bill that would allow smoking of medical marijuana in the form of pre-rolled filtered cigarettes from dispensaries was heard Tuesday in the Florida House’s Health and Human Services Committee. The bill passed with only two no-votes, and will be moving on to appropriations committee. (Gross, 2/12)

