From The State Capitols: Children’s Mental Health Care Reforms; All Inclusive Sex Ed; LBGT Discrimination; And More

News out of state legislatures comes from New Hampshire, California, Missouri, Texas and North Carolina.

NH Times Union: Bill To Reform Mental Health System For Children Clears House

The House on Wednesday joined the Senate in passing a bill that invests $18 million over the next two years to reform the state’s mental health services for children. The bill passed in the House on a voice vote Wednesday, cleared the Senate 24-0 in March, and will now be included in budget negotiations between the two chambers in June. Its provisions include an estimated $4.5 million to create a mobile crisis unit for children, with a group of practitioners who can be deployed on short notice for emergency mental health evaluations. (Solomon, 5/8)

Sacramento Bee: CA Approves Health And Sex Education Inclusive Of LGBT Issues

The California Department of Education approved controversial changes to the state’s health and sex education framework on Wednesday, but removed five resources and books that some organizations called “sexually explicit,” including a book that explains sex to students as young as kindergarten. Despite large protests, the department unanimously approved new guidelines for elementary school grades about sex trafficking, sexual orientation and how to support transgender and non-conforming students in the classroom. (Morrar, 5/8)

Kansas City Star: Bill Outlawing LGBT Discrimination In Missouri Fizzles

Normally Greg Razer would prefer everyone just ignore the Westboro Baptist Church. But the second-term Democratic state representative from Kansas City — one of only four openly gay members of the Missouri General Assembly — decided to make an exception. Five activists from the Kansas anti-LGBT church, known for their “God Hates Fags” signs, traveled to Jefferson City last week specifically to protest Razer and urge Missouri House Republicans to stand strong against the “sodomite game plan.” (Hancock, 5/8)

New Hampshire Public Radio: N.H. Lawmakers Pass Bill To Provide Menstrual Products In All Middle And High Schools

Lawmakers approved a bill Wednesday requiring all of the state's public middle and high schools to provide menstrual products in female and gender neutral bathrooms free of charge. The bill was inspired by Rochester high schooler, Caroline Dillon, who said her peers were skipping school because they couldn't afford tampons or pads. (Gibson, 5/8)

Texas Tribune: Texas Death Penalty Rules Could Change For Some Mentally Ill Defendants

For the second time in two weeks, the Texas House moved to change death penalty law. On Wednesday, the chamber tentatively passed a measure that would prohibit handing down a death sentence to someone with a severe mental illness, like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. House Bill 1936 by state Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, would let capital murder defendants present evidence at trial that they were severely mentally ill at the time of the crime. If the jury agrees, the defendant would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty. (McCullough, 5/8)

North Carolina Health News: Bill To Help Homeless Kids Get Health Care Passes House

The bill, HB 613, handily passed the House of Representatives by a margin of 96-17 on Tuesday, ahead of a legislative deadline that requires bills to clear one chamber or else die for the remainder of the legislative biennium. The Essential Services for Homeless Youth bill would make it easier for kids who are “unaccompanied” by any adults in their lives to more easily receive basic medical care, including physical screening exams so they can play school sports and receive mental health, dental and vision services. (Hoban, 5/9)

The Associated Press: California Governor To Reveal Updated Spending Plan

California is flooded with money and Gov. Gavin Newsom will outline how he thinks the nation's most populous state should spend it Thursday when he releases a revised version of his $200 billion-plus state budget. The Democratic governor has already proposed new spending to expand health care for young immigrants living in the country illegally, prevent and fight wildfires, spur more housing and boost early child care programs. (5/9)

