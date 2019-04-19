From The State Capitols: Conn. Lawmakers Fret Over Price Tag For Covering Undocumented Children; Washington’s Long-Term Care Benefits Measure Gains Momentum

News from state legislatures comes out of Connecticut, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, California and Florida.

The CT Mirror: Lawmakers: $53 Million Price Tag On Health Coverage For Undocumented Children Too High

Despite early enthusiasm and a brawny push from the nonprofit health community, lawmakers now say a plan to extend state-sponsored health coverage to about 18,000 undocumented children is unlikely to succeed this year. The proposal, hailed by advocates as crucial in protecting some of Connecticut’s most vulnerable people, would open Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as HUSKY A and HUSKY B in the state, to people younger than 19 regardless of their immigration status. (Carlesso and Phaneuf, 4/18)

The Associated Press: Wash. Poised To Become 1st State With Long-Term Care Benefit

Washington is poised to become the first state to establish an employee-paid program creating an insurance benefit to help offset the costs of long-term care, a step advocates say will help an aging population that is likely not prepared for the increasing costs needed for daily assistance. The measure creates a benefit for those who pay into the program, with a lifetime maximum of $36,500 per person, indexed to inflation, paid for by an employee payroll premium. (4/18)

Arizona Republic: Lawmakers Wanted The Arizona Department Of Child Safety To Prevent Abuse, Neglect. Only 1.5% Of Its Budget Goes To That.

When Arizona lawmakers created the Department of Child Safety, they gave it a dual charge: remove kids from situations where they're being neglected or abused, and prevent neglect and abuse from happening. Five years later, the agency's budget shows where the emphasis remains.Only 1.5% of DCS' spending is for prevention. (Pitzl, 4/18)

The Associated Press: Legislation Overhauls Maryland Medical Network's Board

Maryland's governor signed fast-tracked legislation Thursday to overhaul a major medical network's board of directors following revelations of numerous questionable financial arrangements involving board members, including Baltimore's mayor. Mayor Catherine Pugh, who joined the volunteer board in 2001, has become the public face of the University of Maryland Medical System's "self-dealing" scandal. (4/18)

San Francisco Chronicle: Supporters Of SB50 Fire Back After Ads Equate Housing Bill To ‘Negro Removal’

A provocative mailer by a deep-pocketed Los Angeles activist equates a state housing bill with “Negro removal,” a comparison that prompted state Sen. Scott Wiener and San Francisco Mayor London Breed to fire back Thursday. The ad, paid for by Michael Weinstein, appeared on cable television, snowballed on social media and popped up in mailboxes throughout the city this week. (Swan, 4/18)

Miami Herald: Firefighters’ Cancer Bill Clears FL House Committee

After four years in legislative purgatory, a bill that would grant firefighters cancer coverage — in a stunning reversal brought about by sustained public pressure and allegations of political vendettas — is being fast-tracked to clear the Legislature this year. The bill cleared a key hurdle Thursday morning when the House State Affairs committee agreed unanimously to advance the proposal, after more than an hour of discussion marked by teary testimony and lawmakers’ vocal support. (Koh, 4/18)

Los Angeles Times: Newsom Plans To Take On Big Pharma Over Prescription Drugs. L.A. County Wants In

In a tentative deal announced Wednesday, the Newsom administration and Los Angeles County said they would sit at the same bargaining table when negotiating prescription drug prices with manufacturers. Newsom said the partnership will hopefully spur other local governments to join the coalition, adding that governors in Rhode Island, Colorado and Illinois have expressed interest in a similar model or joining California’s collective. (Gutierrez, 4/17)

