From The State Capitols: ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Advances; Health Insurance Veto; A State Individual Mandate; And More

News from state legislatures comes from Georgia, Montana, Vermont, Ohio, and Florida.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Advocates Rev Up Pressure As 'Heartbeat Bill' Advances In Georgia

Anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates have trained their sights on the Georgia Senate as lawmakers begin to debate what would be one of the country’s strictest abortion laws — a so-called “heartbeat bill.” The House voted 93-73 late Thursday to approve legislation that would outlaw most abortions once a doctor can detect a heartbeat in the womb. (Prabhu, 3/8)

MTN News: Gov. Bullock Issues First Outright Veto Of 2019 Legislature

[Montana] Governor Steve Bullock on Friday issued his first outright veto of the 2019 Legislature – shooting down a Republican-sponsored bill on health insurance. The governor vetoed Senate Bill 54, which is sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas (R-Stevensville). The bill would align state law with new, less-stringent federal regulations on health-insurance arrangements among a group of related businesses, for their employers. Bullock said the new federal rules make it easier for sellers of these plans to offer sub-standard coverage – and that the state should not be relaxing its oversight. (Dennison, 3/10)

Politico Pro: Vermont Aims To Rescue Obamacare Coverage Mandate

Vermont was one of just a few states to pass its own individual mandate last year after Congress wiped out Obamacare's. But now comes the politically challenging part for state lawmakers — setting the financial penalty for skipping health coverage. (Goldberg, 3/8)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Gov. DeWine Wants To Double State Funding For ‘Home Visiting,’ Announces Pay-For-Success Model To Increase Participation

Governor Mike DeWine today announced he will ask for a doubling of state funding for “home visiting” programs and has set a goal to triple the number of families receiving in-home visits and care during and after pregnancy. The move follows the release of a report and recommendations on home visiting by a committee of experts in the field appointed by DeWine in his first days in office. (Zeltner, 3/8)

Health News Florida: Senate Signs Off On Smokable Marijuana

Under the proposal, patients could buy up to 2.5 ounces of medical pot during a 35-day period and would be able to possess up to 4 ounces of cannabis at any given time. Smoking of medical cannabis --- which would have to be purchased from state-authorized operators --- would be banned in public places. And patients under age 18 would be allowed to smoke the treatment only if they are terminally ill and have a second opinion from a board-certified pediatrician. (Kam, 3/8)

