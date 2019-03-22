From The State Capitols: Lawmakers Plan ‘Voluntary’ Do-Not-Sell Gun Bill In Louisiana; Children’s Mental Health Measure Moves To Iowa’s Senate; And More

News from state legislatures comes out of Louisiana, Iowa, New York, Minnesota, Connecticut, Florida and California.

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Bill To Create Louisiana’s ‘Do-Not-Sell’ Gun Self-Registry Posts Online

A voluntary “do-not-sell” gun list in Louisiana would block people who fear they’re suicidal from buying a gun, while making it a crime to knowingly sell them a firearm, according to recently drafted legislation posted online Thursday (March 21). The bill, known as “Donna’s Law” after a New Orleans woman who killed herself with a gun last year will be introduced in the legislative session that begins April 8, said author and sponsor Rep. Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans. (Webster, 3/21)

Des Moines Register: Iowa House OKs Children's Mental Health Bill Amid Debate Over Funding

The unnamed boy was among several children with mental health needs that Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell highlighted Thursday on the floor of the Iowa House of Representatives as lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of a children’s mental health bill. If the legislation becomes law, it would create a behavioral health system for children who have been diagnosed with a mental, behavioral or emotional disorder. (Rodriguez, 3/21)

Modern Healthcare: Amid Threat Of Federal Cuts, N.Y. Hospital Association Urges Contingency Fund

The Greater New York Hospital Association is urging that a state healthcare contingency fund be created amid the threat of federal funding cuts. Because the recently released federal budget proposes healthcare cuts of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2020 and $11.2 billion in fiscal 2022, the association stated Tuesday that New York "should set aside contingency funds in case even a portion of them become a reality." (Henderson, 3/21)

Iowa Public Radio: Iowa House Passes Children's Mental Health Proposal

A bill that creates the framework for a children’s mental health system in Iowa passed the Iowa House of Representatives Thursday. It directs the state’s mental health regions, which administer the adult mental health system, to develop and provide services for children. Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed the bill after receiving recommendations from an advisory board. (Sostaric, 3/21)

MPR: Legislation Would Provide Minn. Firefighters Help With Health Problems

Legislation introduced in the state House and Senate would create an employee assistance program to help Minnesota firefighters facing mental health issues related to their occupation. In addition, any firefighter diagnosed with cancer or heart disease would be eligible for a $30,000 lump sum payment, administered by the nonprofit Minnesota Firefighter Initiative. (Wurzer, 3/21)

The CT Mirror: Committee Endorses Bill To Expand Health Coverage To Undocumented Youth

The legislature’s Human Services Committee approved a measure Thursday that would expand state-sponsored health coverage to undocumented youth. Though legislative staff haven’t developed specific estimates on the numbers of children that might be served, advocates have suggested the total would be in the thousands. (Phaneuf, 3/21)

The CT Mirror: For The Second Time, Health Program For CT Seniors In The Budget Bulls-Eye

Elizabeth Brandt lives modestly on the income she receives from Social Security, drives a 16-year-old car and has to tap savings for unexpected costs, such as the hearing aids she needs to fully participate in conversations. But Gov. Ned Lamont says people like Brandt have saved too much money to benefit from a health program for low-income seniors. (Radelat, 3/21)

Miami Herald: FL House Lawmakers Approve Certificate Of Need Repeal

House lawmakers voted largely on party lines Thursday to fully repeal certificate of need requirements, setting up a showdown with the more reluctant Senate over the state’s longstanding approval system for expanding or adding healthcare facilities. HB 21, which passed 77-33, would fully repeal the process hospitals, nursing homes and hospices must currently undergo with the state Agency for Health Care Administration to determine whether healthcare facilities can build or add beds. (Koh, 3/21)

Los Angeles Times: Gov. Newsom May Prohibit New Death Sentences, Setting Up Possible Conflict With Becerra

A week after issuing an executive order imposing a blanket moratorium on the execution of California death row inmates, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is considering a plan to prohibit any new death sentences in local criminal cases. Newsom’s pronouncement could create conflict with another top Democratic leader, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, who has supported capital punishment, even though the governor said he wants to work collaboratively with the attorney general. (Willon and McGreevy, 3/21)

