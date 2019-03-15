From The State Capitols: Maryland Bill Would Help Those Who Aren’t Signed Up For Health Care; Surprise Billing Measure Has Uncertain Future In Ga. Legislature

News from the state legislatures comes out of Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, Florida, New Hampshire, Virginia and Arizona.

The Baltimore Sun: Bill Would Use Tax Returns To Identify And Help Marylanders Without Health Insurance

Maryland would use state tax forms to identify uninsured residents and refer them to options for no-cost or low-cost health care under a bill moving forward in the General Assembly. The bill, if approved, would add a question on state tax returns asking taxpayers if they have health insurance. Those who answer that they don’t have health insurance would be referred to the state's Medicaid program or the health exchange, where individuals can buy health insurance plans. (Wood, 3/14)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Surprise Billing Measure Faces Rocky Road In Georgia Legislature

The Georgia Legislature appears set to go another year without passing legislation addressing surprise billing, leaving Georgia hospital patients to face potentially thousands of dollars in unexpected doctor bills. Senate Bill 56, a proposal that aims to protect properly insured patients who go to emergency rooms from receiving additional surprise doctor bills after the fact, was debated Thursday before a Georgia House Insurance subcommittee. (Hart, 3/14)

The CT Mirror: Proponents Of Aid-In-Dying Legislation See Path Forward

The Connecticut State Medical Society, which had long opposed the so-called aid-in-dying measure, recently adopted a position of “engaged neutrality,” meaning the group will allow its doctors to decide whether they want to prescribe a lethal dose of medication if such a practice is legalized. That, coupled with a new crop of lawmakers who appear more open to the proposal, may give the bill better odds this year, supporters said. (Carlesso, 3/14)

The CT Mirror: Prescription Drug Bill Advances To House

Legislators voted Thursday to advance a bill that seeks to lower the cost of prescription drugs in Connecticut, a frustration for seniors, the uninsured, and people on high-deductible health care plans. Members of the Insurance and Real Estate Committee voted 12-8 to send the measure to the House floor, even as Republicans raised objections to it. (Carlesso, 3/14)

Tampa Bay Times: Repeal Of Certificate Of Need Process Heads To The House Floor

HB 21, sponsored by Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Fort Myers, passed the House’s Health and Human Services committee 14-3 despite continued concerns from hospice and nursing home groups about their inclusion in the bill. The measure, at the top of House Speaker José Oliva’s healthcare deregulation checklist, allows the state to determine whether hospitals and other healthcare facilities can build or add beds. (Koh, 3/14)

NH Times Union: House Bill Allows For Changes In Birth Certificates Of Transgender Individuals

People born in New Hampshire will be able to obtain a revised birth certificate identifying them as male, female or neither male nor female as long as they have a notarized statement from their health care provider, if a bill passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday becomes law. HB 446, which passed the House in a bipartisan 224-125 vote, establishes a procedure for an individual to “obtain a new birth certificate to reflect a sex designation other than that which was assigned at birth.” (Solomon, 3/14)

The Associated Press: Northam Announces Advancements In Mental Health Treatment

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the state’s 40 mental health centers are now all offering walk-in mental evaluations. Northam said Thursday that the a person in need of a mental health assessment can get one at the state’s Community Services Boards without an appointment instead of waiting days or weeks for an appointment. Last year lawmakers and the governor approved extra funding to make sure every Community Services Board could offer same-day assessments. (3/15)

Health News Florida: Smokable Medical Pot Gets Legislative Green Light

In their first full action of the 2019 legislative session, Florida lawmakers — many of them grudgingly — ceded to a demand by Gov. Ron DeSantis and overwhelmingly approved a proposal doing away with the state’s ban on smokable medical marijuana. DeSantis issued an ultimatum to the Legislature shortly after the Republican governor took office in January, threatening to drop the state’s appeal of a court decision that found the smoking ban ran afoul of a 2016 constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana. (Kam, 3/14)

Arizona Republic: Proposed Rape Kit Testing Bill Would Cost DPS Millions Annually

The proposed legislation mandating all sexual assault kits undergo expedited DNA-testing technology would cost the Department of Public Safety millions of additional dollars each year, even though it wouldn't replace traditional testing methods. This is the latest version of controversial Senate Bill 1475, which initially proposed requiring anyone fingerprinted by the state be part of an extensive statewide DNA database. (Burkitt, 3/14)

