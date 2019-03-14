From The State Capitols: New York Expands Lead Testing Push; Tennessee Bolsters Long-Term Disability Care; And More

News from state legislatures comes out of New York, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and California.

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Council Passes Bills Bolstering Lead Testing

New York City’s lead testing and reporting will be expanded under a new package of bills designed to limit exposure in children and improve education around lead poisoning. The 10 measures, which passed Wednesday in the City Council, cover everything from extending requirements for lead-based paint testing at day-care centers to expanding reporting requirements when lead is found. One bill would require the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and individual landlords to investigate and fix lead issues in places where children spent 10 or more hours a week. (Honan, 3/13)

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Lawmakers Propose Bill To Support Children With Disabilities

There are approximately 3,600 Tennessee children with long-term disability or complex medical needs who live at home with their families and are not currently on TennCare. On Tuesday, lawmakers filed a bill amendment that could help these families by creating a pathway to Medicaid services for their children. The rationale of the legislation, which was introduced by Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) and Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield), establishes that the financial and personal costs of caring for a child with severe disabilities are often "excessive" and private insurance is insufficient. (Bliss, 3/13)

Georgia Health News: Senate Panel OKs Behavioral Health Commission

A Senate committee voted Wednesday in favor of a bill to create a state commission to analyze Georgia’s behavioral health services and recommend improvements. The commission would be authorized to take ‘’a very deep dive’’ into the state’s mental health system, said Rep. Kevin Tanner (R-Dawsonville), lead sponsor of House Bill 514. He said Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) have all worked on the commission proposal. (Miller, 3/13)

Texas Tribune: Texas’ 1115 Waiver Set To Expire In 2021, Prompting Health Care Concerns

Although much of the waiver funding doesn’t expire until 2021, a broad coalition of doctors, hospitals and patient advocates is sounding the alarm about its future. If state lawmakers want the federal government to continue footing much of the tab for the state’s health care safety net, they say, the Texas Legislature needs to do something this legislative session to send a clear signal to the Trump administration that the funding should continue. (Walters, 3/14)

Politico: Trump 'Not Thrilled' About California Governor's Death Penalty Moratorium

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to issue a moratorium on executions in the state. “Defying voters, the Governor of California will halt all death penalty executions of 737 stone cold killers,” Trump tweeted. “Friends and families of the always forgotten VICTIMS are not thrilled, and neither am I!” (Galioto, 3/13)

