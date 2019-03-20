From The State Capitols: Public Option Bills Clear Key Hurdle In Conn. Legislature; Measure Would Encourage Ga. Schools To Expand Recess

News from state legislatures comes out of Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts.

The CT Mirror: Public Option Health Insurance Bills Clear Committee

Legislation that would extend state health benefits to small businesses, nonprofits and individuals cleared a key hurdle Tuesday, winning a favorable vote from the Insurance and Real Estate Committee. Under two proposals, officials would open the state health plan to nonprofits and small companies – those with 50 or fewer employees – and form an advisory council to guide the development of a public option. (Carlesso, 3/19)

The CT Mirror: Undocumented Families, Advocates Press For Expansion Of State-Funded Health Care

Since she arrived in the United States two months ago, Gislene Batista has been unable to find work and has had no permanent place to live. But a more pressing issue has consumed her: Getting her 11-year daughter Emily, who has cerebral palsy, access to quality health care. (Carlesso, 3/19)

Georgia Health News: Improving Kids’ Bodies — And Minds — By Requiring Recess

House Bill 83 would make each elementary school establish daily recess for students in kindergarten through Grade 5. The bill “encourages’’ schools to make recess 30 minutes long.The recess proposal, though, has stalled in the General Assembly in previous years. (Miller, 3/19)

Boston Globe: Windfall, They Said. Why Massachusetts Marijuana Tax Collections Are Disappointing

Government leaders throughout Massachusetts envisioned dollar signs when marijuana legalization passed. Taxes would help fund the subway, police, and schools. But because of the slow rollout of pot stores and their far-flung locations, tax revenues have been disappointing so far. (Martin, 3/20)

