Frustrated By Alzheimer’s BioPharma Research, Bill Gates Is Hesitant To ‘Throw More Money At Problem,’ Adviser Says

Bill Gates watched Alzheimer's disease rob his father of his mental abilities, yet Gates has spent only a fraction of the money on research of the condition compared to others. His science adviser explains why to Stat. Other news on Alzheimer's looks at how lifestyle changes can improve cognitive skills, as well.

Stat: Bill Gates Spends Billions On Global Health. With Alzheimer’s, His Science Adviser Says, Money Is Not The Issue

He’s one of the richest men in the world. He’s sought to eradicate malaria, pledged $10 billion to help fund childhood vaccinations, and poured another $3 billion into fighting HIV. But Bill Gates has been far more restrained in bankrolling research into Alzheimer’s disease. One of the first investments made by the billionaire’s Gates Ventures was in the Dementia Discovery Fund, which invests in novel science. But, all told, Gates’ Alzheimer’s investments only total roughly $100 million, which even Gates’ chief science adviser, Niranjan Bose, acknowledges is a “drop in the bucket.” (Florko, 10/31)

The Wall Street Journal: The Link Between Diet, Exercise And Alzheimer’s

In his 40s and a self-described fitness nut, Stephen Chambers doesn’t seem like someone who would be worrying about Alzheimer’s. But when his father was diagnosed with the disease about five years ago, he went to the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic in New York to see what he could do. Though he had no noticeable memory issues, cognitive testing showed less than ideal levels in certain areas. His neurologist told him there were a number of lifestyle changes that might help his cognition and possibly reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. (Reddy, 10/30)

CNN: Lifestyle Changes Improved Cognition In People At Risk For Alzheimers, Study Shows

A new study finds personalized lifestyle interventions not only stopped cognitive decline in people at risk for Alzheimer's, but actually increased their memory and thinking skills within 18 months. "Our data actually shows cognitive improvement," said neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson, founder of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medical Center. (LaMotte, 10/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription