Politico: 7 Governors Launch ‘Unprecedented’ Effort To Study Gun Violence More than half a dozen governors — most of them Democrats from the Northeast — announced plans Wednesday to launch an “unprecedented” multistate consortium that will study gun violence as a public health issue. The governors said they were upset at the lack of action from Washington and are looking to fill a void left by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has been restricted in its ability to collect data to advocate for gun control. (Hutchins, 4/25)

The Washington Post: Fla. Officials Who Try To Strengthen Gun Laws Can Be Personally Fined, Kicked Out Of Office

After a shooting that killed 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., high school, the mayor of nearby Weston wanted to prohibit people from carrying guns in public buildings and parks — a move that could lead to him being kicked out of office and on the hook for thousands of dollars in fines and attorney’s fees. Florida law prohibits local municipalities from passing ordinances that regulate firearms or ammunition, and if one is passed that violates the state statue, it will be declared void. Elected or appointed officials involved in the drafting or passage of such local rules face fines of up to $5,000, will be unable to use a city attorney and could be held responsible for footing up to $100,000 of the legal bills for anyone who challenges the local rule in court. The governor is also given the power to kick them out of office. (Zezima, 4/25)