Funding Influence, Sheer Chutzpah May Lead Billionaires’ Health Initiative To Succeed Where Others Have Failed

Bloomberg Businessweek takes a closer look at the health initiative being launched by Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, Jamie Dimon’s JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Bloomberg: Even For Bezos, Fixing Health Care Will Be Hard

It will initially focus on new technology to simplify and reduce costs for the three companies’ 1 million-plus employees. So far, though, it has no name, no definition and no permanent leader. That doesn’t mean it hasn’t scared investors in the health-care industry -- the announcement yo-yo’d the stocks of health insurers and drug plans. (Langreth and Tracer, 2/23)

In other industry news —

The Wall Street Journal: MiMedx, Fast-Growing Developer Of Tissue Graft Products, Didn’t Report Payments To Doctors

MiMedx Group Inc., a fast-growing tissue-graft developer, has financial ties to more than 20 doctors, according to a review of doctors’ disclosures by The Wall Street Journal, but the company hasn’t reported these payments to the government under a 2013 law. The company says its products, made from donated placental tissue, aren’t among those that require a disclosure of doctor payments. At least one of MiMedx’s direct competitors, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., regularly provides information on its ties to doctors and reported $1.03 million in such payments in 2016. (Morgenson, 2/22)

